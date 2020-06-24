Today Air Lease Corporation ("ALC") (NYSE: AL) announced a long-term lease placement for one used Airbus A319-131 aircraft with HiSky Moldova. Scheduled to deliver this September, this aircraft will be the second aircraft in the fleet of the Moldovan startup airline.

"ALC is pleased to announce this second lease placement with HiSky Moldova," said David Beker, Vice President and Head of Aircraft Sales and Trading of Air Lease Corporation. "We have been impressed with the business plan underpinning this new clean-sheet airline in Moldova and are honored to provide the first A319 and A320 aircraft to HiSky Moldova so that they can launch their airline later this summer. We look forward to growing and expanding our relationship over the coming years."

"We are delighted with the support from ALC to launch our airline as our plans take shape for the perfect start," said Iulian Scorpan, Chief Executive Officer of HiSky Moldova. "HiSky Moldova looks forward to putting both ALC aircraft to work to deliver an excellent on-board experience and the highest quality of service to our customers."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California, that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investors" section of ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC's website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About HiSky Moldova

HiSky Moldova was established by a team of enthusiasts that combines hundreds of years of experience in aviation. The Company will launch regular flights in July 2020 from its hub Chisinau International Airport to six European destinations: London (Great Britain), Dublin (Ireland), Lisbon (Portugal), Paris (France), Bologne (Italy), and Dusseldorf (Germany).

