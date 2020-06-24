The following information is based on a press release from Metso Corporation (METSO, FI0009007835) published on June 23, 2020 and may be subject to change. The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Metso held on October 29, 2019 approved an extra distribution and the scheduled effective date is July 01, 2020. As part of the share distribution, each share in METSO will entitle to 4.3 share in Outotec Oyj. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.6.2 in "CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics, & SmartBeta Equities" on the effective date. This index follows Market Cap corporate action method. Refer to index methodology for the more information. For further information concerning this notice please contact Indexservices@nasdaq.com, telephone + 1 301 978 8311