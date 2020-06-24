Technavio has been monitoring the offshore drilling rigs market and it is poised to grow by 3.92 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Archer Ltd., China Oilfield Services Ltd., Helmerich Payne Inc., KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., Nabors Industries Ltd., Noble Corp. Plc, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., Transocean Ltd., Valaris Plc, and Weatherford International Plc are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increase in deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling activities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, decline in investments in upstream sector might hamper market growth.
Offshore Drilling Rigs Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Offshore Drilling Rigs Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Bottom-supported Rigs
- Floating Rigs
- Geography
- APAC
- MEA
- North America
- Europe
- South America
Offshore Drilling Rigs Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our offshore drilling rigs market report covers the following areas:
- Offshore Drilling Rigs Market size
- Offshore Drilling Rigs Market trends
- Offshore Drilling Rigs Market industry analysis
This study identifies the high potential of offshore marginal fields as one of the prime reasons driving the offshore drilling rigs market growth during the next few years.
Offshore Drilling Rigs Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the offshore drilling rigs market, including some of the vendors such as Archer Ltd., China Oilfield Services Ltd., Helmerich Payne Inc., KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., Nabors Industries Ltd., Noble Corp. Plc, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., Transocean Ltd., Valaris Plc, and Weatherford International Plc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Offshore Drilling Rigs Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Offshore Drilling Rigs Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist offshore drilling rigs market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the offshore drilling rigs market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the offshore drilling rigs market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of offshore drilling rigs market vendors
