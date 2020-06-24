Hoylu AB: Police interrogation with Chairman of the Board

Stockholm, Sweden, June 24, 2020 - The Board of Directors in Hoylu AB (publ) has tonight been informed that the Chairman of the Board, Björn Wallin, has today 24 June 2020 been brought in for interrogation by the Swedish Economic Crime Authority. At this stage, the company has no further information on the nature of the matter but can confirm that no one else at Hoylu has been contacted by Swedish Economic Crime Authority.

Due to the above and pending further information on the matter, the Board of Directors has tonight decided to appoint director Hans Othar Blix as interim Chairman of the Board.

For more information, please contact:

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

