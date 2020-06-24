Collision from Home: Andrew Yang: 2020 Global Recession Will be Twice as Bad as Financial Crash in 2008

- Former US presidential candidate says 16 million jobs will be lost for good in the US alone because of Covid-19

- Yang reiterates calls for a universal basic income in the US to deal with the crippling effects of the pandemic

- Yang joined WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Huffington Post founder Arianna Huffington, The Handmaid's Tale author Margaret Atwood, and NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal at the 30,000-attendee online event Collision from Home

TORONTO, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Yang today said the number of American jobs lost forever because of Covid-19 will be double the number of job losses in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crash. The former US presidential candidate and Humanity Forward founder made the remarks at the 30,000-attendee online conference Collision from Home, produced by the team behind Web Summit - the largest tech conference in the world.

"Right now we're looking at 38-39 million unemployment claims, which is an underestimate of the actual level of displacement because a lot of people were in very tenuous jobs and aren't going to be able to file for unemployment.

"And 42 percent of those jobs are gone for good, so you're looking at 16 million jobs gone forever. For reference, in the Great Recession we lost 9 million jobs or so. So you're looking at two times the Great Recession in perpetuity," said Yang, who repeated his calls for a universal basic income, saying the policy is essential in response to widespread job losses brought by Covid-19.

"We need universal basic income or some form of cash relief to help support families during this time, but also to start trying to create the next generation of opportunities. If you can imagine 16 million Americans having their lives disintegrate - that's the situation we're in. The only silver lining is we can accelerate meaningful solutions, like universal basic income," he said.

