LaTonya Johnson's How Not to Lose Your Homes: Preparation is the Key

CALIFORNIA CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2020 / In this world full of uncertainty, you have to be prepared at all times.Because we never know what is in store for us in the future. This is the primary reason why most people purchase an insurance policy, and some industries make insurance a requirement. But there are certain limitations to what is covered by insurance. For instance, mortgage companies have a requirement for homeowners to maintain a homeowner's insurance policy to protect THEIR investment. Insurance has a liability limit and scope of coverage. So, what will you do if events like acts of war or acts of God, such as earthquakes or floods, occur which are typically excluded from standard homeowner's insurance policies? Are you ready to face those events head-on? Have you made a contingency plan to overcome this obstacle?

Another important question is, do you have knowledge of what to do if you no longer have the ability to pay your mortgage according to the terms and agreements you have signed? Well, the majority of us, if not all, will answer with a gigantic NO. However, events like a major illness, job loss, pandemic, natural disaster, or divorce are sometimes out of our control and can limit our ability to pay.

This is where LaTonya S. Johnson will be of great help. Her area of expertise is helping homeowners prepare ahead for uncertain times and creating a plan when confronted with financial hardship.

LaTonya Johnson is an entrepreneur who believes that the best time to prepare is before a serious situation occurs. It has the same context as with the saying, prevention is better than cure, in the healthcare setting.

Her own personal experience with hardships made her want to help other homeowners keep their homes by preparing for whatever tomorrow brings. She does not want others to undergo what she went through and lose almost everything.

Way back in 2007, she was at the peak of success, owning businesses such as a restaurant, a law office building, and several real estate investments. At that time, she was also pregnant with her daughter, Madison. Everything was going well before an unexpected fate turned the tide.

She had pregnancy complications due to depression because of a failing economy as well as a very painful herniated disk. She also had a debilitating case of Mommy Brain - a mental fog associated with pregnancy and the first few months of motherhood. This clouded her ability to formulate a plan and made her unable to work on her businesses. This caused her to lose her of income and exhaust all of her savings by the time, she was in her 6th month of pregnancy.

During this time, she had to file for bankruptcy, sold her cars, lost her businesses, and her home went into foreclosure.

Of all events that occurred, losing her home was her biggest blow and deepest regret. She did not want to talk to her lender or other creditors due to the fact that she did not have the money to pay them, and was unaware of all the options available.

Having experienced the darkest time of her life, LaTonya does not want others to be in that same spot where they don't know what to do. She wants you to have a Plan B and information readily available regarding options to save your homes for foreclosure. She firmly believes that homeowners should know how to deal with financial hardships. With unemployment rising across the United States, she can walk you through on every aspect of how to keep your home or sell it for the maximum value.

Here's what she offers. The How Not to Lose Your Home Workbook, which is a workbook that is one-of-a-kind and is extremely detailed. You will also get instant access to the Home Ownership Assurance Quick Start Certification Program, which will just take as little as 10 minutes to complete and be certified. This program will help you understand the basics. Also, you will be given access to her membership site. The membership site contains educational videos, all of the documents that most lenders require during loss mitigation, and the latest news and updates. You will also have the ability to chat in real-time if you ever have questions. If you need longer sessions, you can schedule an appointment to talk over the phone. These are not only the benefits; you will also be given access to the Secret Guidance Website. This website provides customized advice, based on your unique situation. It also points directly to pages within the workbook to give you more in-depth instructions on how to move forward.

Think about it carefully and plan ahead for your future. Tomorrow is unknown, but you can be prepared. After all, that's why you have insurance; correct? That is the primary reason why you should invest in this program. Your Homeowner's Insurance protects your property. Think of this as Homeowner's Assurance, because it will protect you.

