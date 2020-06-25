The 95 Agency: King's Purpose and Passion

CALIFORNIA CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2020 / Several companies have emerged offering Branding and Marketing services. But many have failed to address the questions that go beyond industry generalizations, your services, and your products and the questions to determine who you are as a person, as a company and who you are as a brand. These are all taken into account by King Davis and his agency, The 95 Agency.

Born on the 9th of December, 1986, King Davis founded his company in 2017, The 95 Agency. He has represented and managed hundreds of brands in his career. Combining his academic background, a Bachelors degree in Business and Masters in Sports Marketing and Management, and his innate innovative skills, Davis has built a strong foundation on brands and extensive marketing services to clients varying in industries from mobile apps, hospitality, beauty and bath products, to so much more. He had spent his entrepreneurial career envisioning a completely in-house agency, fully-staffed with members of his own community and an A-Team to work together in providing various services to diverse brands. He wanted a team that will create a much larger impact on the community - an agency of creatives and intellectuals who are the best of the best in their respective fields, working together to serve and understand the client, community, and culture like no other. Thus, The 95 Agency was created.

The 95 Agency is a full creative brand and business agency. Originally, Davis was a one-man team but began slowly developing to include photographer, Trey Simmons, and a videographer, Anthony Campbell. With the help of a visual team, he was able to expand his graphic and publicity needs leading to the addition of art director, Cortesia Oxford, and finally, adding up to the team was Rahwa Beyan, PR executive and project manager. The team further expanded with the inclusion of chemists, graphic designers, copywriters, event coordinators, and much more.

Currently, the team is composed of 30 employees, each a member of King Davis community who is carefully selected not only due to their skill set but also their dedication to community development and culture. Davis has poured his dedication and drive into the agency, investing additional time and resources in providing the members of his staff the support necessary to further perfect their craft. With this, he allowed his team to excel in their individual sectors and collaborate with each other in creating the best campaign for their clients. The 95's portfolio at present boasts having to work with over 300 satisfied clients such as the MTV, Red Bull, Atlanta Expo, Moet, and Chandon Champagne and Sheen Magazine, more than 560 brands launched and over 130 products developed.

The 95 Agency is expanding its services as it ventures with several community organizations dealing with topics ranging from prison reform, mentorship, building communities, and buying back the block. Understanding the needs of their clients and their brands is only a part of the equation, but the greater part comes from understanding the needs of the society. The 95 Agency is not only an extension of King Davis's greatest desires and noblest dream but a social, economic, and political democratic statement - For the People, By the People, and Of the People.

The 95 Agency, having strong exceptional skills in Public relations, helps mark your product and service in a valuable manner by providing career-changing exposure to establish your trademark. They are an all-in-one agency that specializes in Brand and Business Management, Public Relations, Patent and Trademarking, Traditional and Digital Marketing and Advertising, Event Coordination and Activation, Website Development and Design, and Art Direction and Product Development. They have helped plenty of start-up brands develop products and launch their brand in the market - having a single focus of making you a successful entrepreneur no matter what industry you belong to.

