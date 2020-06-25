Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2020 | 07:29
betFIRST launches MUCHBETTER payment method

BRUSSELS, Belgium, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- betFIRST, the leading Belgian sportsbook operator, has introduced MUCHBETTER to its list of payment methods, with the partnership beginning on April 29th.

MUCHBETTER is a revolutionary award-winning payment app and the e-wallet lets you store, send and move money securely and quickly.

This adds to the many payment methods offered by betFIRST which has the widest variety of payment options in the Belgian market.

Alexis Murphy, CEO of betFIRST, said: "I am delighted to welcome MUCHBETTER as a partner of betFIRST. At betFIRST we remain committed to making life as straightforward as possible for our customers. We believe that this is the start of very fruitful partnership for all parties involved."

Contact: pr@betfirst.be

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
