New research from Wood Mackenzie shows that overall system costs for installations using mono PERC modules are set to fall by as much as 20% by 2025. Across all market segments, PV system costs are falling faster than anticipated, according to new research from Wood Mackenzie. The unexpected decline in costs has been attributed to the rapidly declining price of modules, with the costs of a residential system using mono PERC modules now expected to fall 17% from 2020 to 2025. Mono PERC commercial and utility system costs, meanwhile, are expected to respectively drop 16% and 20% over the same period. ...

