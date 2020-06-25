Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, today announced that healthy recipe box company, Mindful Chef, has chosen the Vonage Contact Center to better serve its customer-base following a 452 percent increase in customers.

With more than 123,000 customers, Mindful Chef delivers pre-portioned ingredients and fresh meat, fish and produce sustainably sourced from small award-winning British farms. Mindful Chef enables customers to cook nutritious meals in under 30 minutes with a weekly recipe booklet. The company reported a 452 percent increase in customers since the end of March 2020 as the recipe box market saw unprecedented demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following a market evaluation, the UK-based company selected the Vonage Contact Center to help manage its increase in enquiries and enhance engagement with customers, driving a better overall experience.

"We've experienced incredible growth in recent months as consumers have become increasingly dependent on food delivery services and this has presented us with the unique challenge of how to quickly scale amidst a national lockdown. Having such a small team still working both Nationally and Internationally it's important to be able to maintain the same personable and prompt support to all of our customers and prospect customers," said Siobhan Taylor, Head of Customer Service at Mindful Chef. "I'm delighted to be bringing Vonage's contact centre solution to Mindful Chef. Vonage has provided us with a flexible and scalable cloud communications platform that my customer service agents can use from home, which will enable the team to deliver great customer experiences now and through our future growth."

The award-winning Vonage Contact Center integrates all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into a business's CRM platform, enabling Mindful Chef to better handle the increased volume of customer requests and minimise wait times. All advisors log into the same system wherever they are and Vonage's real-time dashboards will provide a wealth of real-time and historical data within Mindful Chef's reporting solution.

"Contact centres play a vital role in supporting customers as they are often the first line of defence. And in uncertain times, it's crucial for businesses to stay connected to customers without disruption," Rodolpho Cardenuto, President, Vonage Applications Group, added. "Mindful Chef is experiencing an unprecedented surge in demand, so it's more important than ever for the company to benefit from a flexible, scalable, contact centre. Our reliable cloud-based solution keeps business communications running and agents can easily operate remotely while delivering the best possible customer experience."

