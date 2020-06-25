News summary:

Central Bank of Austria needed ultra-robust connectivity for DCI network

ADVA's open optical transport solution meets strict business continuity demands

Powerful encryption technology ensures mission-critical data is safe and secure

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that the Central Bank of Austria is deploying its FSP 3000 technology in a new, highly reliable, ultra-secure data center interconnect (DCI) network. With capacity for up to 32Gbit/s Fibre Channel and 100Gbit/s Ethernet services, the infrastructure provides robust, high-speed disaster recovery and business continuity capabilities that are essential for mission-critical operations. It's protected by ADVA's ConnectGuard Optical encryption and the real-time assurance of the ADVA ALM fiber monitoring solution. ADVA's open modular FSP 3000 platform ensures that the bank's redundant point-to-point system is easily scalable and highly efficient with space and power consumption. The network was installed by ADVA's partners Componet and dacoso, who are also providing ongoing support with maintenance and SLA management.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200625005079/en/

ADVA's technology is keeping the Central Bank of Austria's mission-critical data safe and secure (Photo: Business Wire)

"Our customers demand world-class services with unbeatable security and availability. That's why we're committed to harnessing the most innovative technology on the market. Built on the ADVA FSP 3000 and secured by ConnectGuard Optical encryption, our new DCI network supports the fastest, most advanced SAN connectivity available, ensuring mission-critical data is always accessible and fully protected," said Daniela Karanitsch, head of IT operations, Central Bank of Austria. "This flexible, high-capacity solution empowers us to tackle huge increases in data demand while also making significant savings on rack space and power consumption. What's more, its efficiency and sustainability is further enhanced by ADVA's ALM fiber monitoring technology, which provides round-the-clock visibility and assurance of the entire network."

The Central Bank of Austria's new network can transport up to 200Gbit/s on a single wavelength. It supports a wide range of services on one platform, including 1, 10, 25, 40 and 100Gbit/s Ethernet as well as 8, 16 and 32Gbit/s Fibre Channel. That flexibility enables the bank to maximize efficiency as it responds to changing customer requirements. Austria's most sensitive financial data is now being safeguarded by encryption at the lowest network layer, guaranteeing resilient protection with none of the latency and performance problems that come with other security methods. ADVA's FSP 3000 ConnectGuard Optical was the first encryption solution on the market to support Fibre Channel speeds up to 32Gbit/s. It's still the only one capable of such speeds to achieve BSI-approved status, enabling its use for EU and NATO restricted data.

"Our FSP 3000 platform gives the Central Bank of Austria exceptionally fast, agile and robust disaster recovery and business continuity capabilities. And with our ALM technology, it delivers precise, real-time insight into the bank's fiber plant so that any impairments or breaks can be rapidly repaired with minimal disruption. In fact, our ALM has already repaid the bank's investment by identifying an issue at the service provider end and preventing outages from occurring," commented Hartmut Müller-Leitloff, SVP, sales, EMEA, ADVA. "For a major national bank leasing dark fiber, secure connectivity is of paramount importance. With the low-latency, physical-layer encryption of our FSP 3000 ConnectGuard, customers throughout Austria can now be sure of a frictionless experience and complete peace of mind when accessing their financial data."

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.adva.com.

Published by:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.adva.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200625005079/en/

Contacts:

For press:

Gareth Spence

+44 1904 699 358

public-relations@adva.com

For investors:

Stephan Rettenberger

+49 89 890 665 854

investor-relations@adva.com