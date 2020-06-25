The PV inverter market achieved record shipments in 2019, writes IHS Markit's Miguel de Jesus, driven by booming shipments in key markets such as the United States, Spain, Latin America, Ukraine and Vietnam. Revenue rose rapidly, surpassing the $9 billion mark in 2019 for the first time.From pv magazine 06/2020 The global competitive landscape for inverters remains relatively consolidated. The top 10 suppliers accounted for more than 70% of global PV inverter shipments. As the industry continues to enjoy rapid growth, competition is expected to escalate among PV inverter suppliers due to two ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...