Netmore Group AB Enter Partnership With Warth & Klein Grant Thornton to Develop 5G in Germany

STOCKHOLM, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmore's German Netmore GmbH and Warth & Klein Grant Thornton have agreed a partnership to support companies in the implementation and roll out of private 5G networks in Germany. Warth & Klein Grant Thornton is one of the leading audit and consulting companys in Germany and will be a strategically important partner for Netmore's 5G development in the German market.

With regard to digitisation and automation, both companies see a high potential for 5G use in the economy. In particular, the expansion of self-hosted 5G networks (campus networks) is seen by both companies as a cost-effective and future-oriented option - even for small and medium-sized businesses. In the cooperation, Warth & Klein Grant Thornton will support customers in developing a (cost-oriented) strategy for 5G private networks and legally advice the network implementation process, while Netmore will help with technical knowledge, implementation and network maintenance.

"Netmore has a lot of practical experience in the implementation of private mobile networks for industrial customers. With this collaboration we are now ready to accelerate our entry to German market and can offer a full service 5G-solution to customers. We are excited and look forward working with Warth & Klein Grant Thornton," says Jürgen Pfitzner, CEO of Netmore GmbH.

"The 5G standard is a key technology to broadly unlock the potential provided by the digitalisation for the German industry and especially industries' mid-market companies (Mittelstand). Together with Netmore, we want to enable our clients to assess, plan and realize this potential," says Hanno Hepke, Partner and Head of TMT-Business Unit at Warth & Klein Grant Thornton.

