The trusted Video Conferencing provider for the UK's judicial sector is expanding to help support healthcare, recruitment and education requests.

Eyenetwork, part of the Kinly group, known for their exceptional security and unrivaled concierge support team, have established themselves as the lead Video Conferencing provider for the Judicial Sector in the UK over the last 20 years.

Today, Eyenetwork are extending their services to support video link requests from healthcare, recruitment and education sectors.

With the recent surge in usage for popular video conferencing services for consumers, where we saw an increase of 90% of searches compared to usual; the public and private business sector will inevitably transition towards a more video communication friendly model. Video technology will be used to future-proof businesses against similar situations to that which we've experienced as a result of lockdown since March 2020.

As the demand has already begun to increase for highly secure and reliable video connections in the public sector (specifically for customer privacy and client data protection), Eyenetwork will continue to diligently monitor and test their services to ensure their clients are provided an exceptional standard regarding:

Security

- Integration

- Customer Usability

- Support/Concierge Services

"EyeNetwork are a pleasure to deal with. They are extremely efficient and helpful. The Prisonlink service has been invaluable during these unprecedented times for barristers and solicitors. I cannot recommend them enough."

- Rebecca Gilchrist, Doughty Street Chambers.

For more information regarding Judicial, Education or Recruitment video link support, please get in touch with a member of the Eyenetwork support team.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200625005030/en/

Contacts:

Tancrede Bonnard

Support Desk Manager at Eyenetwork-Kinly

tbonnard@kinly.com

Tel: 44 1273 324 422 44 203 019 2700 DD: 44 203 019 2729

www.eyenetwork.com