Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 634 internationalen Medien
KNALLER-NEWS: Neue Goldfunde bestätigen gewaltige Vorkommen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DRX6 ISIN: SE0009697220 Ticker-Symbol: EED5 
Stuttgart
25.06.20
08:02 Uhr
16,120 Euro
-0,220
-1,35 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENEA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENEA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,38016,84010:44
PR Newswire
25.06.2020 | 10:34
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation to Presentation of Enea's Interim Report January-June 2020

STOCKHOLM, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enea is pleased to invite press, institutional investors and financial analysts to a press and analyst meeting where President and CEO Jan Häglund and CFO Björn Westberg present the Interim Report January-June 2020.

The presentation is held in English.

Date: Thursday July 16, 2020 at 8:30 am CET.

The report is published at 7:20 am CET the same day.

Link to Audiocast with telephone conference: https://financialhearings.com/event/12891

The full report, presentation and link to the audiocast will be available on www.enea.com.

About Enea

Enea is a world-leading supplier of innovative software components for telecommunications and cybersecurity. Focus areas are cloud-native, 5G-ready products for mobile core, network virtualization, and traffic intelligence. More than 3 billion people rely on Enea technologies in their daily lives. Enea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information: www.enea.com

For more information contact:
Jan Häglund
President and CEO
E-mail: jan.haglund@enea.com

Lotta Trulsson
Executive Assistant
Phone: +46-8-507-140-00
E-mail: lotta.trulsson@enea.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/enea-ab/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-enea-s-interim-report-january-june-2020,c3141605

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1006/3141605/1269550.pdf

Release

ENEA AB-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.