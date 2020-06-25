Invitation to Presentation of Enea's Interim Report January-June 2020

STOCKHOLM, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enea is pleased to invite press, institutional investors and financial analysts to a press and analyst meeting where President and CEO Jan Häglund and CFO Björn Westberg present the Interim Report January-June 2020.

The presentation is held in English.

Date: Thursday July 16, 2020 at 8:30 am CET.

The report is published at 7:20 am CET the same day.

Link to Audiocast with telephone conference: https://financialhearings.com/event/12891

The full report, presentation and link to the audiocast will be available on www.enea.com .

About Enea

Enea is a world-leading supplier of innovative software components for telecommunications and cybersecurity. Focus areas are cloud-native, 5G-ready products for mobile core, network virtualization, and traffic intelligence. More than 3 billion people rely on Enea technologies in their daily lives. Enea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information: www.enea.com

For more information contact:

Jan Häglund

President and CEO

E-mail: jan.haglund@enea.com

Lotta Trulsson

Executive Assistant

Phone: +46-8-507-140-00

E-mail: lotta.trulsson@enea.com

