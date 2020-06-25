EXCHANGE NOTICE, JUNE 25, 2020 SHARES ORION OYJ: INVALIDATION OF SHARES Orion Oyj has invalidated 59,900 B-shares and 63,650 A-shares. he decrease in the number of shares has been entered into the Trade Register on June 25, 2020. The invalidation will be valid in the trading system as of June 26, 2020. Identifiers of Orion Oyj's share: Trading code: ORNAV ISIN code: FI0009014369 Orderbook id: 35362 Number of shares: 35,443,475 Trading code: ORNBV ISIN code: FI0009014377 Orderbook id: 35363 Number of shares: 105,690,803 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260