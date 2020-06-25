Randstad RiseSmart continues to drive ambitious European expansion with three key leadership appointments

SAN JOSE, California, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad RiseSmart, the fastest-growing outplacement and talent mobility provider, today announced the expansion of its European leadership team with three key appointments: Arco Elsman as managing director for Europe, Simon Lyle as managing director for the United Kingdom and Michael Schuster as country leader for Germany.

"Our rapid expansion in Europe reflects a pent-up demand for innovative solutions that not only improve the experience for employees, but also the outcomes - and that's just what we do," said Dan Davenport, president and general manager of Randstad RiseSmart. "Arco, Simon and Michael are three dynamic leaders that bring a wealth of experience and intense focus on producing results for customers. I'm delighted to welcome them to our leadership team."

In his new role as managing director and member of the global leadership team, Elsman is responsible for RiseSmart's growth in Europe. He directs outplacement leaders in each European country to execute RiseSmart's investment and growth plans and drive a coordinated approach across the region. Elsman also has significant experience implementing successful growth strategies in different businesses, including in his most recent role as managing director of Twago, Randstad's freelancer platform. Prior to that, he was operations director at Yacht and held several senior management roles in staffing, outplacement and recruitment process outsourcing at Randstad.

"For large corporations, outplacement is considered part of corporate social responsibility," said Arco Elsman, managing director of Randstad RiseSmart Europe. "With the digital transformation of businesses happening throughout the continent, we see a significant need for workforce adaptability across the board. Employers feel the urgency to upgrade their outplacement and talent mobility solutions to address the way people work today. Our rapid expansion in Europe is reflective of how well RiseSmart's solutions meets the current challenges organizations face."

Lyle brings a wealth of career transition and talent mobility expertise to RiseSmart. As managing director for the UK, he will leverage his management, sales and program experience to drive in-country expansion. Prior to RiseSmart, Lyle served in various executive positions with Right Management. Most recently, he held roles as global head of business development and recruitment and career development program leader at London Business School, one of the world's leading business schools.

Schuster, an outplacement industry and talent management expert with deep customer connections, is driving growth in Germany and partnering with Randstad Group to execute a focused, customer-centric market expansion. Prior to joining RiseSmart, Schuster was the chief sales officer for a large outplacement firm. He has a passion for workforce transformation and brings more than 15 years of experience in outplacement and HR consulting through a variety of operational and leadership roles.

About Randstad RiseSmart

Randstad RiseSmart is the fastest-growing career transition and talent mobility provider, and operating company of Randstad N.V., a €23.8 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services that helps more than 2 million candidates find meaningful work every year. Our outplacement, career development, redeployment, and contemporary Tech & Touch solutions strengthen employer brands, improve retention, and re-engage talent. Employers hire us because we deliver superior outcomes through expert coaching, professional branding, contemporary resources and on-demand analytics. Today, we are a trusted human partner of successful companies in more than 40 industries. Our passion and dedication to innovation, responsiveness, and results have earned us extensive recognition and awards from organizations such as Bersin by Deloitte, Gartner Inc., the Brandon Hall Group, and Fortune magazine. For more information, please visit https://www.randstadrisesmart.com

