A 103 MW solar park built by Danish developer European Energy has been connected to the grid after a year of construction work. The project had been started in 2011 and at one stage appeared doomed, when a national feed-in tariff program ended.Danish PV project developer European Energy has announced the completion of a 103 MW solar plant in Troia, in the southern Italian region of Apulia. "More than 400 people were involved in the construction and others will operate and maintain the activity during the 30-year lifecycle of the plant," said European Energy chief executive Knud Erik Andersen. ...

