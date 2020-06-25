Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.06.2020
KNALLER-NEWS: Neue Goldfunde bestätigen gewaltige Vorkommen!
PR Newswire
25.06.2020 | 11:16
Bambuser Enters Pilot Agreement With American Fashion Brand FRAME

STOCKHOLM, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambuser AB has entered into a pilot agreement with the American fashion company Frame LA Brands, LLC to the value of USD 10,000 (approx SEK 93,000) to launch a Live Video Shopping pilot for four months.

FRAME (frame-store.com) is an American brand that bridges the heritage and quality of manufacturing in Los Angeles with a distinctly European aesthetic. Its collections take inspiration from a French way of "dressed up casual" embodied by the style icons of the 1970s.

Bambuser AB today signed a pilot agreement with Frame LA Brands, LLC. The agreement gives the customer the right to use Live Video Shopping at a fixed cost of USD 10,000 (approximately SEK 93,000) during the pilot phase, which lasts for a total of four months.

This disclosure contains information that Bambuser is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 25 June 2020.

Bambuser was founded in 2007 as the world's first company with a platform for interactive mobile live video broadcasting and is a leading supplier in the live video segment. In 2019, Bambuser introduced Live Video Shopping, which enables live shopping directly on the brand's website. Bambuser is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and is headquartered in Stockholm.

Contact information
Maryam Ghahremani
CEO
+46-8-400-160-02
maryam@bambuser.com
or visit bambuser.com/ir

Certified Adviser
Erik Penser
Bank AB
+46-8-463-83-00
certifiedadviser@penser.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/r/bambuser-enters-pilot-agreement-with-american-fashion-brand-frame,c3141743

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15749/3141743/1269644.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/i/frame,c2800207

Frame

© 2020 PR Newswire
