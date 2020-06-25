Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Eik fasteignafélag hf. 2 Org. no: 5909023730 3 LEI 2138005WRSDC4DI3BJ43 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) EIK 050726 5 ISIN code IS0000031300 6 CFI code DBFSFR 7 FISN númer EIK FASTEIGN/2.712 BD 20260705 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 10000000000 10 Total amount previously issued 11 Amount issued at this time 2180000000 12 Denomination in CSD 20000000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Yes Exchange Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Annuity 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date July 5, 2019 19 First ordinary installment January 5, 2020 date 20 Total number of 14 installments 21 Installment frequency 2 22 Maturity date July 5, 2026 23 Interest rate 2,71% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date July 5, 2019 32 First ordinary coupon date January 5, 2020 33 Coupon frequency 2 34 Total number of coupon 14 payments 35 If irregular cash flow, The principal and interest are paid with 14 then how payments and follow a payment schedule of a bond that is paid with 60 equal payments (annuity). All outstanding principal shall be paid on the maturity date. 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price 37 If payment date is a bank No holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 38 Indexed Yes 39 Name of index CPI 40 Daily index or monthly Daily Index index 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other 42 Base index value 468,24 43 Index base date July 5, 2019 Other Information 44 Call option No 45 Put option No 46 Convertible No 47 Credit rating (rating agency, date) 48 Additional information Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD Yes 50 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 51 Date of Application for June 24, 2020 Admission to Trading 52 Date of Approval of June 24, 2020 Application for Admission to Trading 53 Date of admission to June 26, 2020 trading 54 Order book ID EIK_050726 55 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 56 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 57 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 58 Static volatility guards No 59 Dynamic volatility guards No 60 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 61 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond