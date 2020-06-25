Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Eik fasteignafélag hf. 2 Org. no: 5909023730 3 LEI 2138005WRSDC4DI3BJ43 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) EIK 050749 5 ISIN code IS0000031318 6 CFI code DBFSGR 7 FISN númer EIK FASTEIGN/3.077 BD 20490705 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 20000000000 10 Total amount previously issued 11 Amount issued at this time 6500000000 12 Denomination in CSD 20000000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Annuity 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date July 5, 2019 19 First ordinary installment date January 5, 2020 20 Total number of installments 60 21 Installment frequency 2 22 Maturity date July 5, 2049 23 Interest rate 3,08% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date July 5, 2019 32 First ordinary coupon date January 5, 2020 33 Coupon frequency 2 34 Total number of coupon payments 60 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price 37 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 38 Indexed Yes 39 Name of index CPI 40 Daily index or monthly index Daily Index 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other 42 Base index value 468,24 43 Index base date July 5, 2019 Other Information 44 Call option Yes 45 Put option No 46 Convertible No 47 Credit rating (rating agency, date) 48 Additional information Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD Yes 50 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 51 Date of Application for Admission to Trading June 24, 2020 52 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to June 24, 2020 Trading 53 Date of admission to trading June 26, 2020 54 Order book ID EIK_050749 55 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 56 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 57 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 58 Static volatility guards No 59 Dynamic volatility guards No 60 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 61 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond