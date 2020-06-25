SimulTV Reaches Out Of The Darkness To Put Viewers In Suspense With THRILLERZ

SELMA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2020 / SimulTV is making hearts race and eyes widen with THRILLERZ, SimulTV's horror-suspense-thriller genre channel.

For those fans that know they should not venture forth but dare to explore the darkness get ready for some fun! Get the popcorn and get comfy because you'll be clinging to the edge of your seat. The THRILLERZ Channel brings suspense-junkies classics from the masters of horror as well as some of the latest suspense gems in film and TV.

SimulTV's THRILLERZ channel provides classics such as Don't Look Behind You starring Patrick Duffy, In Her Defense (Total Defense) starring Michael Dudikoff, Heaven's Fire starring Jurgen Prochnow and Eric Roberts, Komodo starring Billy Burke and Jill Hennessy, Witness Protection starring Forest Whitaker, Hammer House of Horror starring Pierce Brosnan, Freddy's Nightmares starring Robert Englund, Werewolf starring Chuck Connors, and many more.

THRILLERZ also brings recent sizzlers such as Gold starring Matthew McConaughey, Addicted starring Sharon Leal, Victims starring Katharine Isabelle, The Encounter starring Bruce Marchiano, Deadly Justice starring Richard Crenna and Meredith Baxter, Mayday starring Aiden Quinn and Charles S. Dutton, and so many more!

"Our THRILLERZ channel is exploding with movies and series that literally keep you on the edge of your seat. Have you ever been flipping through TV channels and find yourself glued to the tube because you've found a movie or show you simply can't stop watching? That's THRILLERZ!" enthusiastically explains Steven Turner, CEO of SimulTV.

ABOUT SIMULTV:

SimulTV is an OTT, OTA, and IPTV network founded as a division of Interconnect Media Network Systems by CEO Steven Turner in 2011, currently broadcasting more than 130 live channels worldwide with up to 4k quality. Streaming videos, thousands of movies and Videos On Demand, as well as popular channels including Sony Movie Channel, GetTV, Bloomberg News, InfoWars, HDNet, AXSTV, CineSony, Kid Central, Mythos, The X Zone, Battery Pop, Thrillerz, Euronews, and over a hundred more channels.

SimulTV also offers a Set-Top Box (not required for subscription) which is small enough to fit in a back pocket, enabling viewers to take it with them on the road anywhere in the world. A subscription also provides the ability to connect two additional devices - a mobile phone, tablet, computer, or television. SimulTV apps are free in the Google Play and Apple App Store.

