Donnerstag, 25.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
WKN: 3964 ISIN: GG00B1NP5142 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
25.06.2020
BH Macro Limited - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 25

BH MACRO Limited
(an authorised closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 46235)
(The "Company")

LEI Number: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

25 June 2020

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 25 June 2020, all Ordinary Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 28 May 2020 were duly passed.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary ResolutionForDiscretion
(voted in favour)		AgainstAbstain
111,872,10304,4135,493
211,871,78304,7335,493
311,871,78304,7335,493
411,872,10304,4135,493
511,755,9510120,5655,493
611,871,98004,4135,616
711,868,41308,1035,493
811,753,6310122,8855,493
911,871,78304,7335,493
1011,868,29008,1035,616
Special ResolutionForDiscretion
(voted in favour)		AgainstAbstain
1111,872,10304,4135,493
1211,871,98004,4135,616

Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

The above figures aggregate the proxy votes received on the US Dollar shares and Sterling shares in accordance with the respective voting rights applicable to each US Dollar share and Sterling share on a poll, being 0.7606 votes per US Dollar share and 1.471 votes per Sterling share.

The Special Resolutions were as follows:

Special Resolution 11

IT WAS RESOLVED that the Company be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised in accordance with the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended (the "Companies Law"), to make market acquisitions (as defined in the Companies Law) of each class of its shares (either for the retention as treasury shares for resale or transfer, or cancellation), PROVIDED THAT:

a. the maximum number of shares authorised to be purchased shall be 374,512 shares designated as US Dollar shares and 2,213,951 shares designated as Sterling shares (respectively being 14.99 per cent. of the shares of each class in issue as at the latest practicable date prior to the date of publication of this document (excluding in each case shares held in treasury)) ;
b. the minimum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for a share shall be one cent for shares designated as US Dollar shares and one pence for shares designated as Sterling shares;
c. the maximum price which may be paid for a share of the relevant class is an amount equal to the higher (a) 105 per cent. of the average of the middle market quotations for a share of the relevant class on the relevant market for the five business days immediately preceding the date on which the share is purchased; and (b) the higher of (i) the price of the last independent trade for a share of the relevant class and (ii) the highest current independent bid for a share of the relevant class at the time of purchase; and
d. the authority hereby conferred shall expire at the annual general meeting of the Company in 2021 unless such authority is varied, revoked or renewed prior to such date by a special resolution of the Company in a general meeting.

Special Resolution 12

IT WAS RESOLVED THAT in accordance with Article 6.4 of the Articles, the Directors be empowered to allot and issue (or sell from treasury) 249,841 shares designated as US Dollar shares and 1,476,952 shares designated as Sterling shares(respectively being 10 per cent. of the shares in issue of each class as at the latest practicable date prior to the date of this notice (excluding shares held in treasury)) for cash as if Article 6.1 of the Articles did not apply to the allotment and issue (or sale from treasury) for the period expiring on the date falling fifteen months after the date of passing of this Resolution 12 or the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company, whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may before such expiry make offers or agreements which would or might require shares to be allotted and issued (or sold) after such expiry and the Directors may allot and issue (or sell) shares in pursuance of any such offer or agreement notwithstanding that the power conferred by this Resolution 12 has expired.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court

Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

© 2020 PR Newswire
