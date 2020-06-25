The global packaged burgers market is expected to grow by USD 2.59 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 8%.

The increasing cases of coronavirus and growing containment efforts by governments across the world have had a negative impact on the global economy. The situation is expected to deteriorate in the coming years. However, the consumer staples industry is expected to have a positive impact with a surge in demand for daily essential products. Similarly, the global packaged burgers market is expected to grow despite the rising cases of COVID-19 across the world.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

The market is driven by the expansion of retailers offering packaged burgers. In addition, the ease of use of packaged food products is anticipated to boost the growth of the packaged burgers market.

Packaged burgers are mainly offered to consumers through various retail stores such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, independent stores, and grocery stores. Various retailers have started to expand their presence across different geographical areas. In addition, supermarket chains are offering packaged burgers under their brand names. Thus, the expansion of retail stores offering packaged burgers is expected to drive the growth of the packaged burgers market during the forecast period.

Major Five Packaged Burgers Companies:

Beyond Meat Inc.

Beyond Meat Inc. offers a wide range of plant-based meat products such as burgers, crumbles, and sausages. The company offers gluten-free packaged burgers. The Beyond Burger offered by the company is designed to look, cook, and taste like traditional ground beef.

BUBBA foods LLC

BUBBA foods LLC produces various types of frozen burgers. The company offers a wide variety of packaged burgers such as Turkey with Monterey Jack, Turkey with Onion, Angus, Reduced Fat, and others.

Kellogg Co.

Kellogg Co. operates through various geographic segments, which include US snacks, US morning foods, US specialty chemicals, North America other, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers packaged burgers through its brands MorningStar Farms and Gardenburger. MorningStar Farms mainly focuses on offering veggie packaged burgers.

Paragon Quality Foods Ltd.

Paragon Quality Foods Ltd. offers various types of burgers, including packaged burgers. The company offers British Retail Consortium (BRC)-accredited burgers. Some of the variants of packaged burgers offered by the company are US Best, Ali Baba, Crown, and others.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

The Kraft Heinz Co. produces various products, such as condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals, meats and seafood, refreshment beverages, coffee, desserts, toppings and baking, nuts and salted snacks, and others. The company offers packaged burgers through its brand, BOCA. It offers veggie burgers, chicken burgers, Sicilian burgers, and others.

Packaged Burgers Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Frozen burgers

Chilled burgers

Fresh burgers

Packaged Burgers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

