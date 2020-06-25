EURid was the first European TLD registry to register for the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS) in 2012. Since then, EURid has regularly assessed the environmental impact of its activities and monitored the compliance of its policies and procedures. EURid was recently audited for its 2019 CO2 emissions, resulting in an overall footprint of 159 tons CO2eq.

"Back in 2012, we were the first TLD registry to measure its impact on the climate. Today, we are proud to show that the environmental principles of our company prove that even cyberspace can be managed in a sustainable manner", commented CEO Marc Van Wesemael.

To offset its CO2 emissions, EURid has been supporting over the years a multitude of global sustainability initiatives, including the Ugandan Borehole Project, Ecomapuà Project in the Amazon, the Dak Rung Hydropower Project in Vietnam, and the reforestation initiative in Monchique, Portugal. In 2020, EURid will support the "Water is Life project" in Madagascar, aiming to provide safe water to families living around the city of Tulear, as well as to improve hygiene, social, economic and environmental issues.

"In the city of Tulear, Madagascar, many families do not have direct access to drinking water and are forced to face long trips to reach water sources and then boil the water. Direct access to drinking water leads to concrete improvement in local health as well as reduction of CO2 emissions as it is no longer necessary to boil the water. We are very proud to support this project and look forward to contributing to a more sustainable way of living", commented Giovanni Seppia, EURid External Relations manager.

About EURid

EURid is the not-for-profit organisation that operates the .eu, .?? and .e? top-level domains, following a tender process and appointment by the European Commission. EURid works with over 700 accredited registrars. As part of its ongoing commitment to data security, EURid has been certified for the ISO27001 security standard since 2013. EURid is also registered by the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS), which is an expression of its environmental commitment. EURid has its headquarters in Diegem (Belgium), and regional offices in Pisa (Italy), Prague (the Czech Republic) and Stockholm (Sweden). More information at: www.eurid.eu.

