Donnerstag, 25.06.2020
KNALLER-NEWS: Neue Goldfunde bestätigen gewaltige Vorkommen!
WKN: A0ERKS ISIN: FI0009013429 
Tradegate
25.06.20
11:06 Uhr
20,360 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2020 | 13:05
Cargotec Corporation: MacGregor receives USD 11 million crane order for general cargo ships

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 25 JUNE AT 2 PM EEST

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has secured an order to provide cargo handling cranes for four 62,000 dwt general cargo ships to be built in Asia.

Scope of supply includes installation of the MacGregor OnWatch Scout condition and predictive monitoring system to support maximum operational availability and performance of the cranes once in service.

The order is booked into Cargotec's second quarter 2020 order intake, with deliveries planned to commence during the second quarter of 2021 and completed during the fourth quarter of 2021.

"We are very pleased that our customer has trusted our quality, knowledge and expertise during this tough market situation through placing this significant contract with us," says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor.



For further information, please contact

Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor.
Tel. +46 31 850 919, magnus.sjoberg@macgregor.com
Or
Robin Thuillier, Communications Director, MacGregor
Tel. +65 9730 4301, robin.thuillier@macgregor.com

MacGregor is a leader in intelligent maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of MacGregor, Hatlapa, NMF, Porsgrunn, Pusnes, Rapp, Triplex and TTS products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.

Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor. www.macgregor.com

MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's

Attachment

  • MacGregor Cargo Handling Crane (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/14a125f5-5ed8-4c99-8767-d8e85dd0f2d7)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
