CINCINNATI -- Fifth Third Bank and Employees Provide More Than 2.2 Million Meals for Families Across 10 States Source: Fifth Third Bank

HUDSON, Ohio -- JOANN Launches Masks for Schools Program as Efforts Reach 200 Million Mask Milestone Source: JOANN

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Wells Fargo Expands Renewable Energy Purchases Source: Wells Fargo Company

NEW YORK -- Pfizer and Wellcome Launch Surveillance Program to Combat Growing Threat of Antimicrobial Resistance in Sub-Saharan Africa Source: Pfizer Inc.

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Travelers Publishes Its 2019 Sustainability Report Source: The Travelers Companies, Inc.

TORONTO -- Facedrive to Launch Green Ridesharing Network in Ottawa on Canada Day Source: Facedrive Inc.

CINCINNATI -- As Nation Reopens, Procter Gamble's Safeguard Announces $10 Million Hygiene Education and Product Donation Initiative to Help Keep Children Healthy Source: Procter Gamble

GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala -- AgroAmerica Tropical Oil Holding Corp. Presents Corporate Sustainability Report Source: AgroAmerica Tropical Oil

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- One Banana, the Better Banana Co., Presents Corporate Sustainability Report Source: One Banana

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- The Urban League of Springfield to Use Half Million Dollar Contribution From MassMutual to Impact the Livelihood of Local Citizens Source: Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company

HERNDON, Va. -- We Stand Together: Finding a Better Way to End Racial Inequity Starts Today Source: K12 Inc.

DENVER -- Newmont Ranked Top Miner in 100 Best Corporate Citizens List Source: Newmont Corporation

TORONTO -- HiRide Launches HiQ Source: Facedrive Inc.

MIDLAND, Mich. -- Dow sets targets to reduce GHG emissions, stop plastic waste, and drive toward a circular economy Source: Dow

NEW YORK -- Church Pension Group to Host Virtual Conversation on Socially Responsible Investing Source: The Church Pension Group

CLEVELAND -- Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 13th Consecutive Year by 3BL Media Source: Eaton

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- 13 Banana Farms Producing for Dole Achieve Certification for High Performance in Water Management and Catchment Source: Dole Food Company

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Symetra Awards Two $20,000 Education Grants to Help Empower Students, Support Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Source: Symetra Life Insurance Company

WASHINGTON SAN FRANCISCO -- U.S. Conference of Mayors, Wells Fargo Address Community Housing Needs Source: Wells Fargo Company

CAMP HILL, Pa. -- The Rite Aid Foundation Launches Racial Equity Awareness and Action Initiative Source: The Rite Aid Foundation

ST. LOUIS -- Belden Announces New Connect with Community Program in June 2020 Source: Belden Inc.

TORONTO -- Facedrive Enters into Strategic Advisory Services Agreement with Craven Street Capital for European Expansion Source: Facedrive Inc.

