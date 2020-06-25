The Worldcom Public Relations Group, the leading global partnership of public relations firms, recently formally installed its group and regional boards. Roger Hurni, Managing Partner Off Madison Ave, Arizona, continued his term as the Group Chair role and welcomed his new board during Worldcom's monthly board meeting. Monty Hagler, Partner, RLF Communications, Greensboro, NC will chair Americas Region; and Todor Ianev, Managing Partner Janev Janev, Sofia, Bulgaria will chair EMEA.
"In building a partnership of the finest independent agencies in the world, we are also fortunate to be led by some of the finest PR minds and leaders of those agencies, which is especially important in this current environment," said Todd Lynch, Managing Director, The Worldcom Public Relations Group. "This strength in partnership produces strong board leadership. Roger Hurni, with Worldcom's regional chairs and the new Group board members are poised to build on strong achievements of the last year which includes facilitating strong partner interaction and sharing, strengthening our organizational finance and governance, implementation of our annual thought leadership initiative (Confidence Index Report) and ongoing business and marketing campaigns."
"Worldcom is grateful for the leadership of our group and region boards," said Hurni. "We are fortunate to have boards who provide passion, commitment and ongoing dedication to protecting and growing our thriving partnership of independent agencies."
About The Worldcom Public Relations Group
The Worldcom Public Relations Group is the world's leading partnership of independently owned public relations firms, with 143 offices employing some 2,000 staff in 115 cities across six continents. In total, Worldcom partners reported combined revenue of US$300+ million last year from 3,034 clients. Established in 1988, the group was formed so that the strongest, most capable independent firms could deliver immediate impact and sustained value through the intelligent use of communications wherever in the world a client needs support. Partners serve national, international and multinational clients, while retaining the flexibility and client-service focus inherent in independent agencies. Through Worldcom, clients have on-demand access to in-depth communications expertise from professionals who understand the language, culture and customs of the geographic areas in which they operate. Learn more about Worldcom at www.worldcomgroup.com or by calling 1-800-955-9675.
See the full board lists below:
Worldcom Public Relations Group's Boards
2020-2021 Group Board
Chair
Roger Hurni, Off Madison Ave., Phoenix, AZ
Past Chair
Patrik Schober, PRAM, Prague, Czech Republic
Americas Region Chair
Monty Hagler, RLF Communications, Greensboro, NC
EMEA Region Chair
Todor Ianev, Janev Janev, Sofia, Bulgaria
Treasurer
Leah Mussay, True Digital Communications, Cleveland, Ohio
Marketing
Stefan Pollack, The Pollack Group, Los Angeles, CA
Business Development
Crispin Manners, Onva, Surrey, UK
Membership/Recruitment
Stephanie Paul, Phillips Group, Brisbane, Australia
Partner Engagement
Serge Beckers, Wisse Kommunikatie, Arnhem, The Netherlands
Knowledge Sharing/Practice Groups
Angelica Consiglio, PLANIN, Sao Paulo, Brazil
Asia Pacific At Large
Tom Van Blarcom, TQPR, Bangkok, Thailand
At Large
Brad Fishman, Fishman Public Relations, Northbrook, IL
2020-2021 Americas Board
Chair
Monty Hagler, RLF Communications, Greensboro, NC
Past Chair
Brad Fishman, Fishman PR, Chicago, IL
Treasurer
Leah Mussay, True Digital Communications, Cleveland, OH
USA Recruitment
Scott Willyerd, RW Jones, Pittsburgh, PA
LATAM Recruitment
Luis Avellanedo Ulloa, Realidades, Lima, Peru
Partner Engagement
William Beutler, Beutler Ink, Washington, DC
Meetings
Deb Vilchis, Fishman PR, Chicago, IL
Professional Development
Jessica Phelan, Vault, Philadelphia, PA
Partnerships
Cory Stewart, Cookerly PR, Atlanta, GA
At Large
Rhiannon Ruff, Beutler Ink, Washington, DC
2020-2021 EMEA Board
Chair
Todor Ianev, Janev Janev, Sofia, Bulgaria
Past Chair
Andras R. Nagy, Probako Communications, Budapest, Hungary
Treasurer
Hans Karperien, InstiCOM, Brussels, Belgium
Business Development
Crispin Manners, Onva, Surrey, UK
Peer Review
Caroline Prince, Yucatan, Paris, France
New Membership
Bjorn Mogensen, co-chair, Oxenstierna, Stockholm, Sweden
New Membership
Fernando Batista, DoItOn, Lisbon, Portugal
New Membership
Stephen Forbes, Meropa, South Africa
Retention
Serge Beckers, Wisse Kommunikatie, Arnhem, The Netherlands
Young Consultants
Andras R. Nagy, Probako Communications, Budapest, Hungary
Marketing
Frederic Bollhorst, komm-passion GmbH
