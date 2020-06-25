Announces vehicle-to-home capability to reduce grid reliance and increase solar adoption

Damon Motorcycles is experiencing skyrocketing growth despite the global economic effects of COVID-19. Since Mar 31 2020, orders have increased 60 percent, surpassing $16M for its line of Hypersport electric motorcycles. Following the company's success in North America, Damon now looks to drive enthusiasm in the European market, including Italy, UK, Germany, and France, which have seen impressive electric vehicle adoption in recent years.

The Damon Hypersport will support Vehicle-To-Home (V2H) backup capability, doubling the motorcycle's use as an energy storage backup and home generator. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Our commitment to reinventing the future of motorcycling has been paramount amidst the devastating COVID-19 crisis," said Jay Giraud, founder and CEO, Damon Motorcycles. "As the global economy slowly begins to rebound, we are excited to open pre-sales for the European markets and offer a safer, smarter and more sustainable motorcycle for the European two-wheel community."

With skyrocketing market values for companies like Tesla (TSLA) and Nikola (NKLA), it is clear that the market is rewarding companies that address social issues like climate change, safety and security, which are top of mind for the next generation of motorcycle riders. Damon's commitment to producing 100 percent electric personal mobility vehicles with unprecedented safety features is positioning the company as the emerging leader for a new era in motorcycling.

For Damon, the future of motorcycling is safer and more secure, both on the road and in the home. Damon has announced the Hypersport will support Vehicle-To-Home (V2H) backup capability, doubling the motorcycle's use as an energy storage backup and home generator. With 21 kWh of energy capacity, a Hypersport could provide more than two full days of behind-the-meter power to the home for the average 9 kWh of daily power consumption. The Hypersport's onboard charger provides up to 6.6 kW bidirectionally to the battery, or to a home or grid setup through a compatible home charger. Via an offboard DC fast charger, Hypersport is capable of charging at a rate of up to 25 kW, which will charge the battery to 80 percent in under 30 minutes. As a fully connected device, with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4G cellular connection, bidirectional charging can be controlled and scheduled remotely through the Damon app. Its 21 kWh battery is liquid cooled to ensure a stable operating temperature and long life operation. Nested into it is a liquid cooled, 6-phase permanent magnet motor capable of delivering 160 kW at 16,000 rpm producing well over 200hp and 200nm of torque delivered at zero rpm, with a top speed of 200 mph and a range of more than 200 highway miles per charge. Employing sensor fusion, mechatronics and AI, the Damon Hypersport is the world's smartest, safest and most powerful electric motorcycle.

Hypersports are outfitted with CoPilot, Damon's cutting-edge advanced warning system, and Shift, which transforms the riding position between sport and commuter modes with the push of a button. Damon has won several awards including "Best in Innovation" CES innovation Award and "Digital Trends Top Tech 2020 CES Award" in the Automotive Product category.

According to Rob Enderle, principal analyst, Enderle Group, "For more than thirty years I have been an advocate of two-wheel transportation and am excited about the connectivity, safety and autonomous capabilities built into the Damon Hypersport. The future of transportation is highly connected, intelligent and increases safety. Damon has the right ingredients in place to deliver upon these needs and change the market landscape."

Damon is unleashing the full potential of personal mobility for the world's commuters. With its proprietary electric drivetrain, the company has developed the world's safest, smartest, fully connected electric motorcycle employing sensor fusion, mechatronics and AI. Designed as a platform for worldwide line extension, Damon motorcycles will ship direct to consumers on subscription plans to drive scale. Based in Vancouver, Canada, Damon is founded by serial entrepreneurs Jay Giraud and Dom Kwong. Damon's investors include Round 13 Capital, Techstars, Fontinalis, Extreme Venture Partners and Pallasite Ventures.

