Insurance Industry Veteran Juan Antonio Costa Joins Duck Creek Technologies in Madrid to Lead Its Substantial EMEA Growth Plans

Madrid, Spain, June 25, 2020announced today that insurance technology expert Juan Antonio Costa has joined the company as Country Manager, Spain & Portugal, in the company's newly-opened Madrid office, in charge of bringing the benefits of Duck Creek's solutions to a new market and broader audience. His addition to the Duck Creek team is part of the company's strategic European expansion plans and investment in the Spanish and Portuguese market; Duck Creek's primary Spanish office in Madrid joins its development office in Barcelona as the insurance solutions provider moves to expand in Spain and Portugal with a presence in the heart of Spain's capital city.

Juan Antonio has more than 20 years of experience in the insurance sector. Prior to joining Duck Creek, Juan held the position of Sales Director at Swiss insurtech weFox, in charge of launching the company in the Spanish market. Recently, Juan took part in various consulting and business development projects to help insurers improve their P&L (profit & loss) accounts. Juan Antonio has a degree in Business Administration from Universidad San Pablo-CEU, several post-graduate degrees from IESE or HEC, and an Executive MBA in business administration from IE.

"After decades working in many areas of the insurance industry, including insurance distribution and its various channels (both traditional and digital), managing operations for P&C technology companies, as well as leading numerous consulting projects aimed at managing innovation and improving the efficiency of operations, I have been able to build a solid 360º vision of the market," Costa said. "Paradigms are changing in products, channels, customer experiences, response times, and flexibility. To meet this need, technology should be a catalyst and not the bottleneck that it often is. This is why Duck Creek is a key partner in helping insurance companies in their digital transformation processes and enabling them to exceed the expectations set by their stakeholders. Spain and Portugal are key markets for Duck Creek, and we are committed to success in both; I am proud to be able to help make this happen as soon as possible."

Bart Patrick, Managing Director for Europe at Duck Creek Technologies, said, "We are very excited to have Juan join our team in Iberia; his knowledge of the marketplace and deep business experience makes him an excellent addition to lead our local expansion efforts."

"The European market is a significant component of our overall growth strategy," said Eugene Van Biert, Chief Revenue Officer of Duck Creek Technologies. "Juan Antonio's knowledge of the marketplace and his deep business and technical experience make him a great choice to lead our efforts in Spain and Portugal. We're thrilled to have him on board."

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company's enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek's functionally rich solutions are available on a stand-alone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

