Overnight Glasses Supports Coronavirus Frontline Workers

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2020 / Essential workers can't work if they can't see. A nurse with a high astigmatism was in tears because her glasses broke preventing her from returning to her COVID19 patients until her prescription arrived. Overnight Glasses was able to send her prescription in 24-hours so she can return to the frontlines.

Overnight Glasses is now offering a 50% off discount on their next day delivery during the coronavirus pandemic. Story below.

"We've been committed to 24-hour delivery of prescription glasses for years. It's why Overnight Glasses was founded. In this time of coronavirus, we are both humbled and proud to be a part of the fight by providing same day glasses delivery to people who need to get back to the frontlines - to save lives. And we're extending this discount to everyone from this point forward because we're ALL in this together. I'm both humbled and proud that my team and I can be a part of this fight in such an unexpected and supportive way." - Gideon, owner at Overnight Glasses.

When a nurse called Overnight Glasses during peak COVID19 presence, she was in tears because her glasses broke. This was one of many calls we were getting, every day, from frontline workers and ordinary people who require vision correction. Optical stores are closed and most online shops are shipping from outside the United States. Because of COVID19, it could be weeks or longer before prescription glasses could deliver. Customers need vision correction fast because they cannot see or function without it. That is why Overnight Glasses is offering 50% off on overnight delivery charges on prescription glasses {use coupon code: nextday50}.

"Thank you, Overnight Glasses. I can't tell you what a relief this is. As a nurse, reading is part of my job. If I can't read, mistakes could happen. If I can't work, lives could be lost. The Coronavirus pandemic has made this an especially important time, as you know. Fast delivery is what got me back on the frontlines. Your team is who kept me sane while I dealt with this frustration. Thank you for everything."

Everyone needs reliable, trustworthy and fast access to vision correction. Overnight Glasses is making sure that's possible with overnight delivery of prescription glasses from California to anywhere in the contiguous United States. Additionally, they are providing a 50% discount, not just for frontline and essential workers, but for everyone, citing the 2020 pandemic phrase of solidarity, "we're all in this together."

