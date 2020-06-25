Viratech Corp.: Viratech Corp Appoints John Centala as Chief Strategy Advisor

Mr. Centala brings over 20 years of experience in strategic planning, product to market execution and business acceleration experience.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2020 / VIRATECH CORP (OTC PINK:VIRA) a holding company acquiring and building consumer product companies that focuses on enhancing people's lifestyle through innovative products, health, nutrition and wellness, is pleased to announce the addition of John Centala to the management team as Chief Strategy Advisor.

Mr. Centala will assist in developing a strategic road map for new acquisitions, brand development, product innovation, private brands, supply chain optimization, and product path to market to expand distribution. This will also include working with CEO, Henry Manayan in evaluating potential M&A opportunities.

Mr. Centala has spent his career pioneering consumer product goods and as a senior retail executive with several Fortune 100 companies including 7-Eleven, Daymon Worldwide & Fleming Foods, helping to transform business processes and capabilities to maximize potential and accelerate enterprise shareholder value. Prior to joining VIRA, Mr. Centala was a Senior Director for 7-Eleven, Dallas, Texas where over his 11 year tenure he led several departments including Strategic Merchandising Optimization, Logistics and Demand Chain and Private Brands. He built and directed teams to help drive top-line sales growth and optimize margin for both U.S. and Canada. Prior to 7-Eleven Mr. Centala was Lead Director for Daymon Worldwide where he developed over 300 Private Brands items that exceeded $150 million in sales.

"We are excited to welcome Mr. Centala to our leadership team", CEO, Henry Manayan said. "As we expand operations and new product launches, we were actively seeking an individual with both consumer product development and go-to-market experience. Mr. Centala's experience and proven track record are ideal for our Chief Strategy Advisor position and exceeded our expectations. We have already begun creating a new strategic road map for product rollout to enhance the operations of our subsidiaries and look forward to providing further updates as we refine strategies and execution."

Mr. Centala stated; "I am excited about the opportunity with VIRA, and look forward to working with the team to add value and accelerate results. My goal will be to assist Mr. Manayan to set strategy, implement product, brand, and sales plans that clearly communicate product value, creating a path to market plan, and accelerating topline revenue growth getting these products into retail outlets. Throughout my career, I have been known as an innovator who empowers organizations and I look forward to helping VIRA optimize these opportunities and creating long term enterprise shareholder value."

Viratech Corp. is a publicly-traded holding company (OTC: VIRA) focused on acquisitions in health, wellness, and nutrition with operations in San Diego, CA, Atlanta, GA, and Florida. Viratech subsidiaries include; Cambridge Golf, LLC, a company that designs and manufactures innovative sporting goods, clothing, supplements, CBD/hemp products and accessories to the sports, nutrition and golf markets; Medori Wellness producing the highest quality and purest CBD products to improve the lifestyle and well being of its customers and My Body Symphony a company developing, producing and marketing healthy, organic, plant-based products that can and will make a difference in people's lives. Viratech will continue to foster organic growth within its current holdings as well as grow through strategic acquisitions. Information on all Viratech holdings is available through the Cambridge Golf website. www.cambridgegolfing.com.

Safe Harbor: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

