Liquid Avatar launches open call for emerging artists at world's largest comic book, fantasy and manga event

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2020) - KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. (CSE: KABN) (the "Company" or "KABN" or "KABN North America"), a Canadian Fintech company that specializes in continuous online identity verification, management and monetization, is pleased to announce that its Liquid Avatar platform (www.liquidavatar.com) has partnered with Apex Comics Group (www.apexcomicsgroup.com) founder and publisher, Mariano Nicieza to present at this year's San Diego Comic-Con @Home event. The Apex Comics Group panel will take place on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 5 pm Pacific Time / 8 pm Eastern Time.

San Diego Comic-Con is hailed as the largest attended event in San Diego annually with over 135,000 attendees in 2019 according to VisitSanDiego.com. This year's event, celebrating 51 years, will be held virtually for the first time, bringing the event to the world.

KABN's presentation during the Apex panel will focus on this week's earlier announcement launching Liquid Avatar's Creator program which is bringing some of the world's leading pop culture, comic book, fantasy, anime, manga and other iconic Artists together to create Illustrator and Signature series Liquid Avatars. There is also an open call for emerging Artists to join these programs and sell one of a kind, digital series and limited runs of custom Liquid Avatars. All custom Liquid Avatars will be available in the Liquid Avatar Marketplace launching in Q3 (www.liquidavatarmarketplace.com). A select group of emerging Artists will also be commissioned to create new, free Liquid Avatar icons available in the program's Creator Studio.

Liquid Avatars are high quality digital icons for personal or business use that emulate a user's digital "wallet" and "keyring" allowing them to manage and control their digital identity, credentials, and valuables. Powered by KABN ID with its biometrics, including facial recognition and other security features, Liquid Avatars can be shared with 3rd parties on a permission basis to verify identity without exposing any sensitive data. There is no cost for a consumer to create or manage their Liquid Avatar account and use the platform.

With the evolving macroenvironment driving an increased amount of time spent online, KABN believes that digital identity will become more important as users look to work, play, educate, game and shop virtually and will need to protect, manage and control the use of their digital identity.

Each custom Liquid Avatar, including the Illustrator and Signature series program, will also be supported by a Digital Certificate of Authenticity ("DCA"), based on blockchain technology developed by the KABN Network. DCAs allow for the issuance, recording, management and transfer of digital assets using IBM's Hyperledger Fabric.

"San Diego Comic-Con is a perfect place to showcase Liquid Avatars and we want to support the growing number of young, emerging artists and help them kickstart their career through the creation of custom Liquid Avatar icons," said Ben Kessler, CEO. "Our Liquid Avatar program is positioned to give people a wide range of choices on how they want to digitally present themselves as well as manage and control their digital identity, private and public data. Embracing the professional and emerging Artist community will provide unique opportunities to showcase their work while creating new sources of revenue for themselves and KABN."

Liquid Avatar is developing custom icons for online groups, events and conferences to create incentives for participation. Liquid Avatar also has other gamification features like badges to create recognition and rewards for attendance and participation.

KABN believes that ownership of identity is a basic human right and individuals should be the primary beneficiary of any use of their identity. KABN North America generates revenue by providing users with high value services and delivering permission-based offers that fit their aggregated public data profiles through KABN KASH and the KABN Visa Card. KABN never rents, sells or provides data to outside parties without permission and complies with jurisdictional privacy rules and regulations.

Over the coming weeks, KABN will begin its rollout of products and programs, initially on an invitation-only basis to its customers, social media, gaming and its network partners.

KABN North America - Showcase - July 7th and July 8th at 12 pm to 1 pm Eastern

KABN North America will be holding a virtual showcase event to present an overview of its products and offerings on July 7th and 8th from 12 pm to 1 pm Eastern. To register for either of these events, please click on either of the links below:

July 7th - https://aw14bfc0.aweb.page/p/d4e2ce95-8957-4fc7-be5c-3384a511398e

July 8th - https://aw14bfc0.aweb.page/p/b82604b4-cc9e-4e7a-86ba-ebcec20ab856

About KABN - www.kabnnaholdco.com

KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. through its wholly owned subsidiary KABN Systems North America Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of digital identity, empowering users to control and benefit from its use of their online identity. KABN propriety technology suite includes 4 key products:

KABN ID is an Always On, biometric and blockchain based digital identity validation and verification platform allowing users to continuously and confidently prove themselves throughout the online community.

Liquid Avatar allows users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons, in conjunction with KABN ID, allows users to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want. www.liquidavatar.com

KABN Card is a Visa approved prepaid card program allowing users to manage both digital and fiat currencies, and earn cashback and other loyalty incentives.

KABN KASH is a cashback, loyalty and engagement program that powers the KABN revenue ecosystem.

KABN provides its products and services at no cost to consumers and generates revenues through permission-based partner programs.

KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. is publicly traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol: KABN

For more information, please visit www.kabnnaholdco.com or www.kabnsystemsna.com

