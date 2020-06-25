Quantzig, a leader in delivering scalable analytics solutions and data science services, today announced the completion of its recent article that offers comprehensive insights into the role of advanced planning and scheduling optimization in the pharmaceutical industry. Drug manufacturers face several challenges when it comes to sustaining on-time-deliveries and reducing inventory costs. This article illustrates how advanced planning and scheduling optimization solutions can help pharma companies to orchestrate different manufacturing functions to reduce inventory holding costs, avoid production delays, and improve cash flow.

Based on a detailed understanding of the drug manufacturing processes and the challenges facing the pharma industry, our experts suggest that adopting a data-driven approach to optimizing production schedules can enable better inventory management, capacity planning, shift alignment, and resource allocation. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In the current business setting, drug manufacturing companies face several challenges that curtail the ability to enhance drug discovery and development. The real challenge, however, lies in responding to unexpected events like pandemic outbreaks, demand surges, and changes in customer priorities. Besides, the growing pressures to reduce prices coupled with inefficiencies in advanced planning and scheduling optimization can have a huge impact on drug manufacturing. Since drug discovery and development is a resource-heavy process, drug manufacturers must look for reliable ways to reduce costs while ensuring compliance and quality standards.

According to Quantzig's scheduling optimization analytics experts, "Quantzig's unique approach to planning and scheduling optimization helps track resource availability and equipment utilization rates to optimally allocate raw materials and streamline manufacturing processes to meet the demand."

How Quantzig's Advanced Planning and Scheduling Optimization Can Help Your Business

Quantzig's unique approach to planning and scheduling optimization helps track resource availability and equipment utilization rates to optimally allocate raw materials and streamline manufacturing processes. Adopting a data-driven approach to optimizing production schedules can enable better resource planning, shift alignment, and capacity allocation based on the current availability of manpower to ensure that priority products are manufactured in adequate quantities to meet the market demand. Besides, we offer end-to-end solutions for labor planning and resource scheduling with near-real-time dashboards for providing prescriptive insights that ensure there is minimum time lost in planning and mitigating pandemic-induced risks.

Our advanced planning and scheduling optimization solutions have helped our clients to achieve the following benefits:

30-45 percent increase in plant productivity

70-80 percent reduction in scheduling labor overhead

Up to 25 percent reduction in raw material and WIP

