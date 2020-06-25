Cann American Corp. Announces Advisory Board

CLOVERDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2020 / Cann American Corp. (OTC PINK:CNNA) is pleased to announce the formation of a corporate Advisory Board.

Advisory Board members include:

Patrick King: Known as "The Soil King", Patrick is a public figure in cannabis and a Sonoma County Original Grower (S.C.O.G.). His success as a cultivator is legendary and led to the creation of a business built around his Big Rootz soil recipe, considered the standard of excellence for outdoor growing. Pat's unwavering commitment to cultivating clean, pure and effective flower is reflected in every product produced at his Seed2Soul facility.

Michael Stark: Mr. Stark is a New York metro based cannabis industry consultant. With over 20 years experience he has established a vast network of industry resources nationwide.

Jeremy Amsden: Mr. Amsden is a Philadelphia based real estate acquisition expert and a graduate of the Wharton School of Business.

Nick Walker: Mr. Walker is a multi-generation master grower and consultant based in the Bay Area of California. An expert in navigating compliance matters, Nick has helped over 30 companies obtain licensing in California.

The company's Advisory Board will serve as a think tank, meeting on a bi-monthly basis to assist the company in staying up to date on industry advancements, identifying opportunities, navigating compliance matters, and consulting on transactions.

Stated CEO, Jason Black: "As the company continues to expand it will ultimately become more than one person can manage alone. Fortunately, the Company has a strong team and boots on the ground going forward. These are people all at the top of their respective game. We may enlist additional members in the future as well. Though our roots are firmly planted in California, adding some members from the east coast is in line with my long-term goals of establishing a footprint from coast to coast."

