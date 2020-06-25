iNewswire: Newswire's EMA GT Helps Tech Companies Pivot Sales Strategies Amidst COVID-19

Technology companies have been creating new marketing and sales strategies in order to retain customer interest throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2020 / In an effort to maintain consumer interest during the ongoing pandemic, many technology companies have turned to new channels in media, marketing, and communications to assist with sales strategies across both the hardware and software spaces. Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour can help tech companies formulate and distribute consistent messaging to supplement newly designed sales campaigns that cater to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 crisis.



Newswire's EMA GT Helps Tech Companies Pivot Sales Strategies Amidst COVID-19

There is no denying the digital transformation that has taken place across the United States over the past few months. However, state-mandated social distancing measures and federal guidelines intended to keep Americans safe have simultaneously slowed down both production and consumption levels for the U.S. economy.

Newswire is actively working to assist tech firms as they design new marketing campaigns to assist sales teams. By developing engaging content alongside in-house marketing teams, Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Strategists can help firms increase brand awareness and sales numbers during this unprecedented time period.

"You are seeing a substantial surge in creativity from marketing and sales departments across the country, especially in the technology industry," said Charlie Terenzio, Newswire's VP of Earned Media Advantage Business. "We are helping firms design new campaigns and craft new messaging that attacks the pain points of the average tech-seeking consumer during this pandemic."

The need for new technology is everywhere: remote workers need better hardware for productivity and new software for internal communication with colleagues, families are upgrading their entertainment technology to help pass the time as most major events have been canceled or postponed, and schools are in need of new software to help enhance the new normal of education in the United States. For tech executives seeking new ways to market themselves to their target audience, the Guided Tour combines the expertise of Newswire's strategists with its powerful software to help organize, manage, and analyze campaigns, which in turn create more opportunities for sales and media engagement.

"Our objective is to implement a catered approach to media, marketing, and communications so that our tech customers can use the content from our campaigns to complement their new sales strategies," said Erik Rohrmann, Newswire's Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

The EMA GT empowers businesses with best-in-class science, processes, and technology to help them achieve greater brand awareness, increased traffic, and greater return on overall media and marketing spend. In turn, companies can secure a competitive advantage as they position themselves as leaders and authoritative sources within their respective industries.

Newswire aims to assist tech companies as they navigate through this pandemic and develop new strategies to maintain relationships with their customers. By generating relevant content, distributing it to the right channels, and monitoring analytics over time, Newswire provides customers peace of mind knowing that their efforts to be up-to-date and in-touch with their consumer base will be heard by the right people at the right time.

Learn more about how Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour can help businesses create relevant messaging to deliver the right message at the right time.

About Newswire?

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.?

To learn more about how Newswire can help you, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information

Charlie Terenzio

VP of Earned Media Advantage Business

Newswire

Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

SOURCE: Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/594936/Newswires-EMA-GT-Helps-Tech-Companies-Pivot-Sales-Strategies-Amidst-COVID-19