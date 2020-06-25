Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com), A Full-Service Wealth Management, Financial Services And Investment Banking Firm Is Pleased To Announce Rommel Dionisio Has Joined The Research Department As Head Of Consumer Products And Special Situations

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2020 / Mr. Dionisio brings over 24 year of experience as a sell-side equity analyst, having previously worked at Merrill Lynch, FBR, and Wedbush Morgan. During 2019 Mr. Dionisio was ranked #3 in the nation in his field by the Refinitiv StarMine Analyst Awards1. In the past Mr. Dionisio has won accolades from the Thomson Reuters StarMine Analyst Ranking, Wall Street Journal's Best of the Street annual survey, and the Forbes' Best Brokerage Analysts ranking. He frequently appears on CNBC, Bloomberg TV, and Fox Business, and has been quoted by numerous financial publications. Mr. Dionisio received his BA and MBA degrees from Duke University, where he was the P. Huber Hanes, Jr. Scholar of his class.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "With the addition of Rommel as Head of Consumer Products and Special Situations, Aegis continues to expand the scope of our research department. Rommel's knowledge and experience will be instrumental in helping our advisors, clients and issuers. Rommel's credentials and vast understanding of these sectors will be a complement to our research team."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "Rommel is a valuable addition to Aegis Capital's continued effort to expand our research department and we are pleased he has joined our firm. His comprehension of consumer products and special situations will be a benefit for our advisors and client base"

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation has been in business for over 35 years and maintains a conflict free service platform catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis Capital Corp. was founded in 1984 by Robert Eide, the current CEO and Chairman. Aegis is a premiere full-service investment banking firm with over twenty locations and employees stretching across the US. Aegis is able to bring quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Correspondent Services (RBC CS) whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies.

