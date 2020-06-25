

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Delphi Technologies Plc. (DLPH) said its shareholders approved the company's previously announced transaction with BorgWarner Inc. (BWA). The deal is expected to close in second half of 2020.



BorgWarner and Delphi Technologies said that they are continuing to work diligently towards closing the transaction, which is subject to the receipt of the remaining required regulatory approvals and satisfaction or waiver of other closing conditions,



In January, BorgWarner agreed to acquire Delphi Technologies in an all-stock deal of around $3.3 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de