Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market is Expected to Grow with 4.8% CAGR During the Study Period of 2017-30 in 7 Major Markets

"Growth of ALL market is expected to be driven by rising incident cases of ALL, steady uptake of approved and emerging therapies along with an expected increase in investment in the R&D activities. CAR-T cell therapies are expected to dominate the Acute lymphoblastic leukemia market as five of the immunotherapies in the pipeline are geared up to enter the market by 2023."

LAS VEGAS, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight has announced the expansion of the forecast period to 2020-2030 for its report on 'Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast -2030'.

Report Findings

B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia accounted for the majority of cases, i.e., 82% of total ALL cases, in comparison of T-cell lymphoblastic leukemia.

The United States accounted for the highest Acute lymphoblastic leukemia market size, followed by Germany and France among the 7MM countries.

accounted for the highest Acute lymphoblastic leukemia market size, followed by and among the 7MM countries. Key pharma and biotech companies invested in the ALL market are Gilead Sciences, Servier/Allogene, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AbbVie/ Roche, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, AbbVie, Autolus Limited, Precision BioSciences/Servier and others.

Acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), also known as acute lymphoblastic leukemia, is a type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow. The tumor begins from young white blood cells known as lymphocytes in the bone marrow; mainly characterized by the production of immature white blood cells, called lymphoblasts or leukemic blasts in excess. ALL is caused by a lack of normal circulating blood cells. The exact causes of acute lymphocytic leukemia remain mostly unknown; still, it is thought to result from mutations in one or more of the genes that usually control blood cell development. This mutation will result in abnormal growth. It is mainly classified into B-cell and T-cell ALL. ALL can occur at any age but is more common in young children (0-14 years), and it develops quickly, so people are usually only unwell for only a short period before they are diagnosed.

Acute lymphocytic leukemia, an uncommon cancer of the blood, had a total incidence of 10,341 in the 7MM in 2017. The ALL incidence is expected to further rise during the forecast period 2020-2030. The US accounted for approximately 50% of the total Acute lymphocytic leukemia incident population in the 7MM. Among EU5 countries, Germany topped the list of highest ALL incident cases, with France following behind. Spain accounted for the least ALL incidence among all the 7MM countries.

The Acute lymphocytic leukemia epidemiological analysis demonstrated a higher male preponderance, and approximately 56% of the affected population belonged to the age group <20 years.

DelveInsight's Acute lymphocytic leukemia epidemiological segment of the report provides historical as well as forecasted trends for the period 2020-30 bifurcating the patient pool into

Total Incident Cases of Leukemia,

Total Incident Cases of ALL,

Gender-specific cases of ALL,

Diagnosed cases of ALL by Age Distribution,

Subtype-specific cases of ALL,

Genetic mutation-specific cases of ALL, and

Total Treated Cases of ALL

Acute lymphocytic leukemia Market

The Acute lymphocytic leukemia treatment options include Chemotherapy, Post Remission Therapy (Consolidation and Maintenance Therapy), Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, and CAR-T cell therapy. Stem Cell Transplant is also an alternative for the patients who are at early stages of treatment with high-risk subtypes of ALL.

However, Immunotherapy offers a broad and promising approach to cure cancer using the body's immune system. After the first-ever FDA approval to CAR-T cell therapy Kymriah (Tisangenlecleucel; Novartis) for the treatment of ALL, several advances in the clinical setting have been made, leading to more effective treatment strategies. As of 2020, Targeted immunotherapy drugs are available to address the relapsed or refractory Acute lymphocytic leukemia cases and are a favorable option for the treatment of older patients within clinical practice. However, there is a significant requirement to develop appropriate strategies for adolescents and young adult ALL patients, which fall between the standard categories of paediatric or adult ALL.

Acute lymphocytic leukemia Marketed Therapies

Asparlas: Servier Pharmaceuticals

Blincyto (blinatumomab/MT 103): Amgen

Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel): Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Besponsa (inotuzumabozogamicin): Pfizer

Erwinaze (asparaginase Erwinia chrysanthemi): Jazz Pharmaceuticals/Porton Biopharma Limited

Iclusig (ponatinib): Takeda (Ariad Pharmaceuticals)

Present Acute lymphocytic leukemia market scenario is enriched with several companies evaluating novel drug molecules and targets as well as finding ways to add to the efficacy of existing ALL treatment approaches. DelveInsight estimates that Blincyto with its broader indication approval shall be at an early mover advantage to other lines of settings and is expected to dominate the second-line setting as well. However, it would be met by stiff competition from Besponsa and Kymriah.

The Acute lymphocytic leukemia pipeline hosts CAR-T cell therapies including KTE-X19 (Gilead Sciences), AUTO1 (Autolus Limited), PBCAR0191 (Precision BioSciences/Servier), UCART19 (Servier/Allogene), and Lisocabtagene Maraleucel/JCAR017 (Bristol-Myers Squibb), which are the major factors providing momentum to the Acute lymphocytic leukemia market.

Acute lymphocytic leukemia Pipeline Therapies

KTE-X19 (Gilead Sciences)

UCART19 (Servier/Allogene)

Lisocabtagene Maraleucel/JCAR017 (Bristol-Myers Squibb)

Venetoclax/Venclexta/ABT199/RG7601 (AbbVie and Roche)

JZP-458/PF743/recombinant Erwinia asparaginase (Jazz Pharmaceuticals)

Daratumumab (Janssen Research & Development)

Imbruvica/Ibrutinib {Pharmacyclics (an AbbVie Company)}

AUTO1 (Autolus Limited)

PBCAR0191 (Precision BioSciences/Servier)

The dynamics of the overall Acute lymphocytic leukemia market is anticipated to shift positively during the forecast period 2020-30 attributable to rising ALL incidence, improvement in the rise in the number of healthcare spending across the world, a shifted focus to targeted immunotherapies and heightened interest of the major pharma and biotech players. However, there exist barriers that are expected to slow down the growth of ALL market as well. Due to the fact that it is uncommon cancer, there is difficulty in the recruitment of patients into clinical trials. Moreover, the cost of immunotherapies has always been questioned as most of the times, they are unaffordable. The entry of generics such as Sprycel (dasatinib) is another speed-breaker reducing the speed of the growth of the Acute lymphocytic leukemia market.

Scope of the Report

Geography Covered: 7Major Markets - United States , EU5 ( Germany , Spain , Italy , France , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan

7Major Markets - , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and Study Period: 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030)

3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030) Markets Segmentation : By Geographies, By Therapies, By Line of Therapies

: By Geographies, By Therapies, By Line of Therapies Companies Covered: Gilead Sciences, Servier/Allogene, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AbbVie/ Roche, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, AbbVie, Autolus Limited, Precision BioSciences/Servier and others.

Gilead Sciences, Servier/Allogene, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AbbVie/ Roche, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, AbbVie, Autolus Limited, Precision BioSciences/Servier and others. Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis

Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights 2. Executive Summary of Acute lymphocytic leukemia 3. SWOT Analysis of Acute lymphocytic leukemia 4. Acute lymphocytic leukemia Market Overview at a Glance 5. Acute lymphocytic leukemia: Disease Background and Overview 6. Acute lymphocytic leukemia Diagnosis 7. Acute lymphocytic leukemia Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. The United States Acute lymphocytic leukemia Epidemiology 9. EU-5 Country-wise Acute lymphocytic leukemia Epidemiology 10. Japan Acute lymphocytic leukemia Epidemiology 11. Current Acute lymphocytic leukemia Treatment Practices 12. Acute lymphocytic leukemia Treatment Algorithms 13. Acute lymphocytic leukemia Guideline 14. Unmet Needs in Acute lymphocytic leukemia Market 15. Acute lymphocytic leukemia: Patient Journey 16. Key Endpoints in Acute lymphocytic leukemia Clinical Trials 17. Acute lymphocytic leukemia Marketed Therapies 18. Emerging Acute lymphocytic leukemia Therapies 19. Conjoint Analysis of Acute lymphocytic leukemia 20. Acute lymphocytic leukemia: Seven Major Market Analysis 21. 7MM Acute lymphocytic leukemia Market Size 22. United States Acute lymphocytic leukemia Market Size 23. EU-5 Acute lymphocytic leukemia Market Size 24. Japan Acute lymphocytic leukemia Market Size 25. Market Access and Reimbursement of Acute lymphocytic leukemia Therapies 26. Acute lymphocytic leukemia Market Drivers 27. Acute lymphocytic leukemia Market Barriers

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

