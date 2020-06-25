Media Central Corporation Inc.: MediaCentral Launches New Compact Format for Its Newspapers

Print versions of NOW Magazine and Georgia Straight updated to enhance reader experience, improve environmental sustainability and reduce operational costs

NOW and Georgia Straight join The Guardian, The Independent and other leading papers by migrating to a reader friendly, portable format

New national printing partner TC Transcontinental Printing uses state of the art printing processes, producing 99 percent zero waste 1

Switch to a compact format will deliver an average of 18 per cent1 in newsprint savings and offer standardized national ad sizes

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2020 / Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE:FLYY)(FSE:3AT) ("MediaCentral" or the "Company") today announced that it has introduced a common new format for the weekly print editions of its flagship titles NOW Magazine and Georgia Straight ("the Straight"). Print readers in Toronto and Vancouver noticed a visible change in the physical size of NOW and the Straight which took effect with the June 18, 2020 editions.

The Straight previously produced what is referred to as a "long tabloid" 15.5 inches in depth, while NOW Magazine printed a "traditional tabloid" 12.5 inches in depth. Moving forward, both titles will be published as compact "square tabloid" formats that are 11 inches in depth, creating a consistent look and feel between the two publications.

MediaCentral has struck a national supply agreement with TC Transcontinental Printing to print NOW and the Straight out of its state-of-the-art Toronto and Vancouver facilities. By consolidating production with one printer and introducing the format change, MediaCentral expects to generate an estimated 18 per cent in annual newsprint and ink savings.

"Our strategic move to the new format generates a healthy reduction in production costs, without impacting our ability to deliver award-winning editorial," said Brian Kalish, CEO of Media Central Corporation. "In addition, printing NOW and Straight in a consistent format better equips our sales team to sell national advertising bundles targeting Canada's two largest English-language markets. Standard ad sizes make it easier for advertisers to reach our 6.5 million readers."

"We are thrilled with the new look of the Straight," said Charlie Smith, Editor of the Georgia Straight. "Not only does the new design increase portability, making it more convenient to read, especially on public transportation, but the smaller format allows us to create dedicated topic pages devoted to one single story or topic. This means our readers can easily navigate the paper according to their interests."

MediaCentral has selected TC Transcontinental Printing for its strong commitment to sustainable practices. TC Transcontinental Printing promotes the use of sustainable materials by making 100 percent of its paper purchases from third party certified or recycled sources, allowing it to optimize waste management with the aim for zero non-hazardous waste to landfill. It is the largest printer in Canada and the 4th largest in North America. NOW Magazine and the Straight will be printed on compatible state-of-the-art KBA presses.

Source:

TC Transcontinental Printing

-END-

About Media Central Corporation Inc.

Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT) is an alternative media company situated to acquire and develop high-quality publishing assets starting with the recent acquisition of Vancouver Free Press Corp., the purchase of NOW Communications Inc. and the launch of digital cannabis platform CannCentral.com and esports destination ECentralSports.com. MediaCentral is consolidating and digitally monetizing the over 100 million coveted and premium consumers of the approximately 100 alternative urban publications across North America, creating the most powerful audience of influencers.

www.mediacentralcorp.com

Instagram: @mediacentralcorp

Twitter: @mediacentralc

Facebook: Media Central Corp.

About Vancouver Free Press Corp.,Vancouver Free Press Corp., owns and operates Georgia Straight and straight.com. Established in 1967 as the news, lifestyle, and entertainment weekly in Vancouver, the Georgia Straight has been an integral part of the active urban West Coast lifestyle for over 50 years. Reaching over 56 million annual readers, every Thursday in print, and every day at straight.com, Georgia Straight delivers an award-winning editorial package of features, articles, and reviews. Regular coverage includes news, tech, arts, music, fashion, travel, health, cannabis, and food, plus Vancouver's most comprehensive listings of entertainment activities and special events. Vancouver Free Press Corp. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT).

www.straight.com

Instagram: @georgiastraight

Twitter: @georgiastraight

Facebook: @georgiastraight

About NOW Central Communications Inc.

NOW Central owns and operates NOW Magazine and nowtoronto.com. Since 1981 NOW has been Toronto's news and entertainment voice, published in print every Thursday, and daily at nowtoronto.com. Reaching over 25 million annual readers, NOW has been a leading publication, defining and pioneering the independent and alternative voice for more than 38 years. NOW Central Communications Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT).

www.nowtoronto.com

Instagram: @nowtoronto

Twitter: @nowtoronto

Facebook: facebook.com/nowmagazine

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to internal expectations, expectations with respect to estimated margins, cost structures, and cost structures in the media industry. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the media industry generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of MediaCentral to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive and should carefully review the various risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings on SEDAR. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

For further information:

Investor Relations:

Investors@mediacentralcorp.com

Media:

Faulhaber Communications, Lexi Pathak, media@mediacentralcorp.com

www.mediacentralcorp.com

SOURCE: Media Central Corporation Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/595098/MediaCentral-Launches-New-Compact-Format-for-Its-Newspapers