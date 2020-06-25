According to Coherent Market Insights, the global fetal and neonatal monitoring market is estimated to be valued at US$ 8,101.1 million in 2020, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2020 2027).

Key Trends and Analysis:

The fetal and neonatal monitoring market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to product approvals by regulatory bodies. For instance, in September 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V., a company having expertise in health technology, announced that the Philips Avalon beltless solution, the latest addition to Philips comprehensive obstetrical care (OB) solution, has received CE mark approval. This system allows continuous fetal and maternal monitoring that automatically streams patient data to the EMR through Philips' obstetrical information management system, IntelliSpace Perinatal.

Furthermore, key players in the market are focused on strategic collaborations to commercialize their products and to increase their market presence. For instance, in April 2019, Henry Schein Medical, the U.S. medical business of Henry Schein, Inc., and MindChild Medical, Inc. announced the signing of an exclusive distribution and supply agreement for the MERIDIAN M110 Fetal Monitoring System. The MERIDIAN M110, currently available to Henry Schein customers, is an intrapartum fetal monitor that externally measures and displays fetal heart rate (FHR), maternal heart rate (MHR), and uterine contractions (UA). As part of the agreement, Henry Schein Medical will distribute the monitor to obstetricians and pediatric cardiologist customers in the U.S.

Technological advancements such as wireless fetal monitor, integrated fetal monitors, and electronic fetal monitoring in fetal and neonatal care devices are driving the adoption of fetal and neonatal care equipment. For instance, in 2017, Biotricity, Inc. received ethics approval to conduct a study that is expected to investigate and validate a mobile wireless fetal heart rate variability (HRV) monitor.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global fetal and neonatal monitoring market is projected to witness CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2020 2027) owing to merger-acquisition strategies adopted by the key players. For instance, in March 2017, GE Healthcare expanded its Maternal-Infant Care business with the acquisition of Monica Healthcare, a U.K.-based monitoring technology company. This acquisition has enhanced GE Healthcare's mobile and digital offerings by providing clinicians and patients around the world innovative solutions for labor, delivery, and home care.

Among region, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the fetal and neonatal monitoring market owing to the growing birth rates and neonatal deaths in Asian countries such as Japan, India, and China. For instance, according to the WHO, in 2012, Asia accounted for 40% of the global neonatal deaths owing to the high mortality rate in the South-central Asia sub-region.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Fetal Monitoring Devices Heart Rate Monitors Uterine Contraction Monitors Pulse Oximeters Others (Fetal ECG, Doppler, and Continuous Monitors)



Neonatal Monitoring Devices Cardiac Monitors Capnographs Blood Pressure Monitors Pulse Oximeters Others (X-ray, CT Scans, and MRI)

By Portability: Portable Monitoring Devices Non-portable Monitoring Devices

By Method:

Invasive Monitoring Devices

Non-invasive Monitoring Devices

By End User:

Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

By Region: North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa South Africa Central Africa North Africa



