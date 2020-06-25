Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Inv Research Limited: Edison issues report on the small satellite market: A New Paradigm for Space 25-Jun-2020 / 14:59 GMT/BST London, UK, 25 June 2020 Edison issues report on the small satellite market: A New Paradigm for Space Small is beautiful, especially when it comes to fulfilling the needs of consumers and Big Tech companies the world over. With half of the world still without access to the internet, the likes of Amazon, Facebook and Google cannot monetise them. So small satellites are being launched to rapidly fill this chasm. In their new report Edison analysts Anne Margaret Crow and Andy Chambers survey the corporate launch landscape from Elon Musk's Space X and Jeff Bezos's Amazon to lesser-known - but still pivotal players - including AAC Clyde Space and Mynaric. "Mega-constellations of smallsats are emerging." says Anne Margaret. "Frost & Sullivan predicts nearly 10,000 will be launched in the next 10 years - 90% of them by entities that have already started launching them. Our analysis helps investors see which companies are well placed to benefit. "We have no doubt the trends in the industry are set to continue. During the coronavirus pandemic broadband connectivity has become a lifeline for many. Video-conferencing is up 350%, Netflix streaming by 38%. With half the world still not being able to access these services, the smallsat sector is set to be a dynamic business of increasing importance for years to come." Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com [2] About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information please contact Edison: Anne Margaret Crow, +44 (0)20 3077 5700 industrials@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [2] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research [4] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [5] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [6] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1079361 25-Jun-2020 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=14585a80ad0612e1b83634484fef4baa&application_id=1079361&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2c8688bb51e26c2c1bfa0215e9f566ad&application_id=1079361&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=1079361&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=edc5483da45ef361071849742dbf1595&application_id=1079361&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=1079361&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=1079361&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

June 25, 2020 09:59 ET (13:59 GMT)