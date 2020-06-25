Concerns About Chinese Made Drones Could Drive the Commercial Drone Industry to New Heights

- FN Media Group Presents USA News Group News Commentary

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group - U.S. government agencies have instituted policy bans on DJI and Chinese drone purchases as Congress continues to mount its own offensive to ban Chinese drones. All this is expected to drive the burgeoning commercial drone industry to new heights.

Larger integrated companies that have been moving to meet the need for increased threat detection and drone or security technology are experiencing significant interest in this area including Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LHX) and Smiths Group (OTCPK: SMGKF).

So far, one U.S. company has stepped up to offer a domestic immediate solution: Plymouth Rock Technologies (OTCQB: PLRTF) (CSE: PRT) had already been working on "Made in the U.S.A." drones with all parts sourced from US/NATO partners. Between its X1 and XV drones, it has two products it can sell to government agencies as well as state and local public safety departments who now must to look for non-China-sourced products.

Over the past several years, the heat has been increasing on Chinese drone manufacturing giant Da Jiang Innovations (DJI) and others. Multiple U.S. government agencies have instituted policy bans on DJI and Chinese drone purchases along with use of their drones. This includes the Departments of Defense (DoD), Department of Justice (DoJ), Interior (DoI), and Homeland Security (DHS), who has been echoing warnings to others over this year. Add to this a draft Executive Order that's making its rounds in D.C. and the fact that the U.S. will not use China made drones or parts in its future security seems apparent.

Congress passed the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (FY20 NDAA), essentially codifying DoD's policy ban into law. In the Conference Report for that Act, members expressed unanimous bipartisan support for the POTUS Determination No. 2019-3 to strengthen domestic production of the sUAS industry and encouraged the SecDef to implement it aggressively.

What's not apparent but is now shaping up to be a major coup for US companies, is the fact that these actions are driving the commercial drone market to new heights.

This Could Be a Golden Opportunity

For the U.S. commercial drone industry, this new circumstance is perhaps a truly golden opportunity. We know for certain that the way things are now are not necessarily the way they will always be. Most of us will recall more than a decade ago when Nokia had the corner on the mobile phone-making market; they were at the top of the heap and supposedly untouchable. Then along came Apple and Android, who completely crushed the tech giant. So goes the market and the fast-moving pace of today's tech innovations.

So, there is currently a very real and mass hunger for "Made in America" drones. In a report authored by the DRONERESPONDERS, researchers found that "88%, (196 of the 224 public safety respondents)" would purchase a drone from a company headquartered in the U.S. if all else were equal.

Director of DRONERESPONDERS, Charles Werner suggests there is a need some good old-fashioned American innovation to take hold.

"Simply banning these assets without a viable replacement, in terms of price point and operability, is a non-starter," he says. If the ADSA passes - the act that will ban all use of drones and parts from China - Werner suggests that, "We need to use those two years before implementation wisely, by providing incentives and subsidies to U.S. drone supply chain and manufacturers, to balance the playing field. Until that happens, unfortunately, public safety agencies will have little incentive to switch out their drone fleets."

He says that public safety agencies need to stay closely updated on this legislation to understand how it will impact them and the market.

A Complete Made in the USA Drone Force for Public Safety, Anti-Terrorism, and All-Around Payload Purposes

Boston based Plymouth Rock Technologies is one company reimagining detection technologies and taking the ability to detect these threats to the street and from the air. This capability doesn't stop at terror weapons - the sensors and technologies that are being created by this company have uses across civil and military operations with the purpose of preserving life, and into public safety and day-to-day operational concerns serving a wide range of industries.

Plymouth Rock products, both airborne and land-based, will scan for threat items at more significant "stand-off" distances than current existing technologies. Unique radar imaging and signal processing technology creates new opportunities for remotely operated, nonintrusive screening of crowds in real-time.

Importantly, Plymouth Rock's drone force hits the sweet spot between low-cost utility and complex, military-grade use. Their rugged design, payload capacity (as much as five times that of competitors) and relative affordability should make them a go-to product for federal, state, and local governments and private companies that must now abandon their China-sourced drones and find a U.S-based alternative.

Thanks to the "Made in the U.S.A" label it can attach to all of its key products, the company is hard at work meeting with government and industry contacts to generate orders for its drones and shoe-scanner technologies.

The threat detection systems market is expected to reach $84 billion by 2022, and PRT has multiple commercial products expected to hit the market in 2021, as well as cutting-edge patented (or patent-pending) intellectual property. Moreover, they offer private-labeling opportunities on their other technologies and X1/MiRIAD Multi-Sensor Drone technology.

Marrying enhancements in existing solutions with these new technologies promises to create a new dawn for public security and give a major market boost for commercial domestic drone technology as well.

Leading companies providing in technology in the threat detection and deterrents markets include:

Synaptics, Incorporated focuses more on the software than the hardware. It is a California-based company that develops human interface hardware and software. The company recently disclosed Synaptics has shifted its focus toward making display drivers and touch controllers for OLED screens, and top smartphone players are already using its solutions in their flagship smartphones. The chipmaker anticipates that another 10 flagship and mid-range smartphones using its OLED touch solutions will hit the market in 2020., including those that are used for biometric security purposes.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. is a supply company for the defense and surveillance sectors. The company announced today its new man-portable Iver4 580 unmanned undersea vehicle (UUV). The new Iver4 580 is the second vehicle in the Iver4 family of next-generation UUVs to address a wide variety of customer missions, including survey; multi-domain intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; anti-submarine warfare; seabed warfare and mine warfare.

Smiths Group is a $7.8B company located in London with 22,000 employees severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. In a recent release, the company launches Ultraviolet Light upgrade kits for checkpoints capable of killing 99.9% of microorganisms on baggage trays.

For a more information on security markets see the article at USA News Group: https://usanewsgroup.com/2020/05/25/which-security-defense-stocks-should-you-buy-in-2020/

Article Source:

USA News Group

http://usanewsgroup.com

info@usanewsgroup.com

Disclaimer:

Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. The information contained in this report has been paid for by the profile company, Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc., and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. advertising, digital media, content creation. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. The owner/operator of MIQ have purchased shares of Plymouth Rock Technologies in the open market prior to the dissemination of this report and will sell these shares in the open market commencing immediately. The fact that we own shares of Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc., and have been paid a fee for the dissemination of this information constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operators of MIQ reserve the right to buy and sell and will buy and sell shares of Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. at any time commencing immediately without any further notice. Let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ have been approved by Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc.; this is a paid advertisement, we are not licensed under any securities laws to provide investment advice, this publication is not investment advice, nor is this publication any sort of personalized financial advice, and we own shares of Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. that we will sell immediately, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market. We also expect further compensation from the profiled company directly as an ongoing digital media campaign to raise awareness for the company.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

DISCLAIMER: USA News Group is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with USA News Group or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by USA News Group are solely those of USA News Group and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact Information:

FN Media Group, LLC

Media Contact e-mail:

editor@financialnewsmedia.com

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611