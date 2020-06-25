The "European Home Textile Market: Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European market for home textiles is growing and it continued to be the major importers of Home Textile. Germany, United Kingdom, Netherlands, and Spain are leading importers in Europe. European Luxury home textile companies have been making their presence felt in textile trades and fairs in Russia. The increasing rate of urbanization and improved quality of living are responsible for the growing demand of home textiles like beddings, bed sheets, towels, blankets and covers.

Key Market Trends

Online Retailing is Growing in Home Textile Industry

Online retailing is one of the key factors driving the Europe home textile market. Companies are tying up with online retailers, as well as introducing their own e-portals to reach out to a wide consumer base. The increasing number of online portals are contributing to market growth. The market has grown strongly as consumers are increasingly leveraging the convenience of online shopping and purchasing a wide variety of products. Demand for home textiles is expected to remain influenced by the growing online retailing sector. Thus, online retailing will boost the growth of Europe home textile market during the forecast period.

Growing Bed Linen Segment

Bed Linen includes pillow covers, bed covers, bed sheets and duvet cover. Bed Linen accounted for the highest market share and this is primarily due to the increasing consumer preference for quality over brands. Manufacturers are offering a new and improved quality product with attractive designs. Some of the other factors aiding the growth include the booming housing sector and increasing consumer spending on home furnishing. Rising consumer awareness regarding good night's sleep and appropriate bedding materials has led to an increase in demand for bed linen, thereby driving the market for home textiles.

Competitive Landscape

The report covers major international players operating in the Europe Home Textile Market. In terms of market share, some of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with technological advancement and product innovation, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts and by tapping new markets.

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Value Chain Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Material

5.1.1 Bed Linen

5.1.2 Bath Linen

5.1.3 Kitchen Linen

5.1.4 Upholstery

5.1.5 Floor

5.1.6 Other Products

5.2 Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets

5.2.2 Specialty Stores

5.2.3 Online

5.2.4 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 End-User

5.3.1 Residential

5.3.2 Commercial

5.3.2.1 Hospitality and Leisure

5.3.2.2 Hospital

5.3.2.3 Offices

5.3.2.4 Other Commercial End Users

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Competition Overview

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Tisseray cie

6.2.2 AW Hainsworth

6.2.3 Reig Marti

6.2.4 Lantex

6.2.5 Lameirinho

6.2.6 Mitwill

6.2.7 Palmhive

6.2.8 Limaso

6.2.9 Tirotex

6.2.10 Evolon

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

