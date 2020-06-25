Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.06.2020
KNALLER-NEWS: Neue Goldfunde bestätigen gewaltige Vorkommen!
ACCESSWIRE
25.06.2020 | 16:44
Jeff Cooley Helps Support His Local AIM Program

AIM, a Monroe High School program that pairs struggling students with adult mentors, has received a $1,000 donation from Toledo-based CEO Jeff Cooley.

MONROE, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2020 / Allies in Monroe (AIM), an extension of the Monroe Public High Schools, has received a generous donation from the CEO of MLMC, Jeff Cooley. Donations like his allow AIM, which is a program that creates suitable matches between students and adult mentors, to focus on helping all of their participants succeed academically. The mentor and allies of AIM monitor their appointed students' attendance and grades with the intention of helping them improve their overall averages by 15% within the school year.

Established business owner Jeff Cooley began his career in education before shifting gears, a reality that has allowed him to recognize the noble pursuits of teaching. Jointly, before relocating to Ohio, Cooley spent time working and living in Monroe County and inherently appreciates the value of supporting a community that he has grown to love.

With 6 years of results, AIM has proved to be a successful scholastic incentive that has enhanced its students' GPA's, increased the number of students enrolling in continued education, and provided the township with more motivated and academically-inclined members of the workforce.

The Monroe Public Schools system and AIM are both funded by an independent board, outside of national controls, and therefore rely heavily on community financial support from businesses, foundations, and individuals. AIM is open to all Monroe High School students, however the number of students that are able to be accepted into the program each trimester is dependent upon the amount of money that is raised.

If you are able to donate, and thereby provide students the opportunity to advance themselves through AIM, please contact Monroe High School teacher David Henry at 734-265-3400.

About Jeff Cooley

With 30 plus years in the business sector, Jeff Cooley is an accomplished Director, Advisor and Investor. Having received his accreditation from Central Michigan University, Cooley began his career in business in Michigan at the La-Z-Boy Headquarters. Subsequently, he acted as the President and CEO of Calphalon, until the cookware company was attained by Rubbermaid Corporation in 1998 and Jeff was promoted to Global President.

Currently, in his retirement, Jeff has chosen to expand his horizons and found MLMC, a business advisory firm. In this new role, Cooley is able to exercise his expertise in working with small businesses, encourages entrepreneurs and investors in their aspirations and setting them on the right track for financial gain.

Contact:

Jeff Cooley
Email: news@jeffcooley.net

SOURCE: Jeff Cooley



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/595227/Jeff-Cooley-Helps-Support-His-Local-AIM-Program

