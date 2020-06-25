Brings together two complementary companies to create an innovative force in the intelligent software test automation market

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, and Eggplant, the digital automation intelligence specialist, today announced that Keysight has completed the acquisition of Eggplant from The Carlyle Group.

This press release features multimedia.

Eggplant is an industry leading software test automation platform provider that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to automate test creation and test execution. Eggplant's Digital Automation Intelligence platform can test any technology on any device, operating system or browser at any layer, from the user interface (UI) to application programming interfaces (APIs) to the database.

With today's digital revolution, software content and value has grown exponentially. Smart and interconnected products are enabled by millions of lines of code. Businesses must accelerate their digital transformation to remain competitive and relevant, while continuing to support legacy platforms. The ever-growing scale and breadth of testing required for digital products is increasing complexity and thus time-to-market. By using artificial intelligence and analytics to automate testing, Eggplant enables improved software application development velocity and enhanced quality, driving competitive advantage and differentiation. The company's customers span a wide range of sectors overlapping Keysight's existing customer base while expanding software test opportunities into new end-markets.

The combination of Keysight and Eggplant brings together two complementary companies to create an innovative force in the automated software test market across the physical and protocol layers and into the application layers. The acquisition enables bi-directional leverage of measurement technologies between both companies, resulting in increased solution differentiation in the expanded offering.

"As a recognized leader and trusted advisor in layer 1-7 design and test, Keysight is excited to add Eggplant's test capabilities for the software application layer, aligning with our strategy to grow our first-to-market software-centric solutions," said Ron Nersesian, Keysight chairman and CEO. "We're thrilled to welcome the Eggplant team to the Keysight family and look forward to working together in the fast-growing intelligent software test market with differentiated software-as-a-service technologies."

"Joining forces with Keysight gives Eggplant the ability to scale our intelligent automation platform and reach more organizations across the globe," said Dr. John Bates, CEO of Eggplant. "We share a vision to accelerate innovation and together we will be able to help customers on their digital transformation journey. We're proud of what we've accomplished through our employees and partners' contributions, and we're excited about this next chapter."

This transaction is valued at US $330 million. Eggplant had 2019 revenue of US $38 million and its CEO, John Bates, will join the Keysight leadership team reporting to Soon-Chai Gooi, president of Keysight's Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

About Eggplant

Eggplant, the fastest growing automation provider and, until now, a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, provides user-centric, intelligent testing and performance solutions designed to optimize the digital experience, delight customers, and drive business success. Only Eggplant enables organizations to test, monitor, analyze, and report on the quality and responsiveness of software applications across different interfaces, platforms, browsers, and devices, including mobile, IoT, desktop, and mainframe. Learn more at Eggplant.?

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news

