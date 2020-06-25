BRD Integrates with Hedera Hashgraph to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Scalable, Secure, and Faster DLT

Hedera's HBAR has been added to BRD's consumer wallet, which is powered by BRD's Blockset product for enterprises

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BRD , the most secure mobile cryptocurrency wallet, has announced a strategic relationship with enterprise-grade distributed public ledger platform Hedera Hashgraph . Hedera's native cryptocurrency, HBAR, is now available in the BRD consumer wallet, making it accessible to nearly 5 million users globally. BRD supports Hedera's ongoing mission to deliver faster, more scalable, and secure distributed ledger technology (DLT) for enterprises globally.

In addition to the integration in the BRD consumer wallet, Hedera's network data will be supported in BRD's recently launched enterprise-grade blockchain data integration platform Blockset , which powers the BRD consumer wallet. Already a leading enterprise blockchain service, Blockset provides a suite of ready-to-use tools that facilitate the building of cost-efficient blockchain applications and which eliminate barriers to entry. Hedera's integration into Blockset will enable read and write functionality, which means companies are not only able to read data but also transact on-chain through Blockset's API.

Commenting on the announcement, Adam Traidman, CEO of BRD, said, "This relationship between BRD and Hedera is built upon a confluence of a shared ambition to accelerate enterprise adoption of decentralized technologies, and represents another milestone moment in our 2020 highlight reel. Hedera already supports many tangible use-cases today and its Governing Council comprises leading enterprises across a variety of industry verticals. Integrating Hedera into our Blockset product not only showcases Hedera's technology to enterprises around the world, but it also enhances the value proposition of the Blockset product more broadly."

The addition of Hedera's native HBAR cryptocurrency to the BRD consumer wallet will not only extend the reach of the cryptocurrency to BRD's rapidly expanding community of nearly 5 million wallet users across 170 countries, but it enables Hedera to take advantage of the ongoing growth of the consumer market. Since March of this year, BRD has added over 678,000 users in the US.

Mance Harmon, CEO and Co-founder of Hedera Hashgraph, said, "Hedera's hashgraph technology is designed to support high throughput consumer and enterprise usage. By including HBAR in BRD's consumer wallet, we are exposing our technology to millions of users globally. BRD is a bonafide industry leader, with an unrivaled track record in bringing seamless usability and ease of access to the digital assets space globally. With Blockset, the BRD team is also making significant inroads as a prominent driver of enterprise adoption. We are excited to be able to leverage the elite Blockset suite of tools as a means of gaining exposure within the enterprise ecosystem."

HBAR is used to power decentralized applications, build peer-to-peer payments and micropayment business models, as well as protect the Hedera network from nefarious actors.

"With a rich history in delivering high throughput enterprise-grade solutions, Hedera's technology will be invaluable in strengthening our engagement with enterprise clients. We are very excited at the prospect of future collaborations with the esteemed Hedera team and look forward to exploring areas for mutually beneficial business development in the months ahead," concluded Traidman.

About BRD

BRD is a global company that's bringing blockchain-enabled financial services to the mobile generation - providing consumers with the simplest and most secure way to buy and protect bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. BRD is also the maker of Blockset, a new hosted blockchain infrastructure platform for large enterprises. Launched in 2015, and headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, BRD is a venture-backed company that has raised $56 million USD from SBI Holdings, Ripple, and other top investors focused on banking, FinTech, and blockchain. BRD's crypto apps are available for both iOS and Android in 170 countries. With close to 5 million customers worldwide, BRD has accumulated an estimated $6 billion USD of crypto assets under protection and is one of the fastest-growing blockchain-enabled finance apps for everyday consumers. Blockset has already amassed an impressive roster of over 20 financial titans that are already evaluating Blockset in a private pre-release program, including SBI Holdings, PayPal, KPMG, and Ripple's developer initiative Xpring.

About Hedera

Hedera Hashgraph is a public distributed ledger for building decentralized applications. Developers can build secure, fair, blazing-fast decentralized applications on top of the Hedera platform. Hedera is governed by a council of global innovators including Boeing, Deutsche Telekom, DLA Piper, FIS (WorldPay), Google, IBM, LG Electronics, Magalu, Nomura, Swirlds, Swisscom Blockchain, Tata Communications, University College London, Wipro, and Zain Group. Dr. Leemon Baird, Hedera Hashgraph Co-Founder and Chief Scientist, and Mance Harmon, Co-founder and CEO of Hedera, patented the groundbreaking hashgraph technology after working together at the United States Air Force Academy and as founders of Trio Security, BlueWave Security, and Swirlds, Inc. For more information, visit www.hedera.com, or follow us on Twitter at @hashgraph, Telegram at t.me/hederahashgraph, or Discord at www.hedera.com/discord. The Hedera whitepaper can be found at www.hedera.com/whitepaper.

