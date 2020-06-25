Altec Metalltechnik has developed a mounting system that it claims can be combined with all roof types, regardless of the type of module.German mounting systems provider Altec Metalltechnik has developed a mounting system for rooftop PV installations which it says can be adapted to different mounting angles, making it suitable for any type of rooftop installation According to the manufacturer, once the desired angle has been chosen and the horizontal or vertical module orientation has been defined, the system can be combined with all kinds of rooftop, regardless of the photovoltaic module type. ...

