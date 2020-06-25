Evaluation of market includes the top 11 providers; vendors' ratings are based on criteria including current offerings, strategy and market presence

Virtustream, an enterprise-class cloud company and Dell Technologies business, shared today that it has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave: Hosted Private Cloud Services in North America, Q2 2020. The report details Forrester Research's findings on how well vendors fulfill enterprise customers' requirements for their hosted private cloud solution.

One of only two vendors to receive the highest score possible in the services and customer experience criterion in the report, Virtustream also received the highest score possible in the criteria for availability SLAs, security capabilities, innovation roadmap and planned enhancements.

The report notes that Virtustream "has clearly succeeded in supporting enterprise resource planning (ERP) with SAP, which still represents the majority of its revenues, and is now doubling down on healthcare with its embrace of Epic…" Additionally, the report states that "Virtustream has never wavered from its ambition to be the cloud partner of choice for mission-critical workloads," expanding further to state, "Virtustream is a good fit for customers looking to host their most challenging mission-critical packaged applications especially Epic and SAP on private, rather than public, cloud platforms."

Virtustream Enterprise and Healthcare Cloud platforms, combined with its broad portfolio of xStreamCare Services are designed for security, performance, compliance and assured service levels for mission-critical enterprise applications including those from SAP, Microsoft, Oracle and Epic.

"More and more organizations are migrating their mission-critical applications to hosted private cloud platforms as part of their IT transformational journeys," says Mike Zolla, Vice President, Cloud Platform Engineering and Delivery, Virtustream. "As Forrester notes, our ambition from the beginning was to design a platform purpose-built for mission-critical workloads. Our innovation engine has always been deeply rooted in providing our customers with an amazing experience and meeting their most demanding business needs for modern, secure, agile and high-performing IT solutions."

About Virtustream

Virtustream LLC, a Dell Technologies business, is the enterprise-class cloud company that is trusted by organizations worldwide to migrate and run their mission-critical applications in the cloud. For enterprises, service providers, healthcare organizations and government agencies, Virtustream's xStreamCare professional and managed services, and the xStream Management Platform and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) meet the security, compliance, performance, efficiency, and consumption-based billing requirements of complex production applications in the cloud whether private, public or hybrid.

