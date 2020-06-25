Expert System has unveiled an ambitious five-year plan to become the market leader in natural language artificial intelligence (AI) and to achieve annual revenues of €100m by FY24 (CAGR 24%). Investment in R&D and sales & marketing to develop and drive awareness of the SaaS platform is expected to be funded through a capital raise of c €25m in the next few months. Successful execution of the plan could see the stock valued at €5.4 per share, although it is likely to take some time to reach proof points which show that investment is driving a revenue inflection.

